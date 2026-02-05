Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

College Football

NCAA is 'clearly' not doing their job in regards to regulating NIL, former NFL agent says

Ben Dogra says that the colleges cannot rule themselves

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
close
Former NFL agent Ben Dogra rips the NCAA for handling it's handling of NIL Video

Former NFL agent Ben Dogra rips the NCAA for handling it's handling of NIL

Former NFL agent Ben Dogra talks to Fox News Digital about the current state of NIL in college sports, if he thinks congress should get involved.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As name, image and likeness (NIL) deals have taken over college sports, player movement and coach movement have become as frantic as ever.

Former NFL agent Ben Dogra said the NCAA is not doing its job and that the colleges are unable to rule themselves, which he said is why there are talks of Congress getting involved.

"I always think less government is better. You shouldn't have government involved unless you need it. I don't think they should be involved. But who's going to be involved? The NCAA clearly isn't doing their job. And you can't have these colleges ruling themselves," Dogra told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Demond Williams Jr. warms up

Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) warms up prior to the LA Bowl against the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The game took place on Dec. 13, 2025. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images)

Dogra referenced Washington quarterback Demond Williams Jr. reversing his decision to transfer as his $4 million deal rocked the program.

"It's going to be hard to penalize these players for transferring because it's a business, and they have the prerogative to move from school to school," Dogra said. "It's no different than the coaches. The coaches are doing the same thing. I find it very fascinating that at the University of Washington, the quarterback who signed for $4 million was going to give it up and go someplace else for ($6 million.)"

Dogra said that head coach Jedd Fisch wasn’t happy about the prospect of losing Williams to the transfer portal, but that Fisch himself was looking at other jobs.

NCAA INVESTIGATES AFTER DABO SWINNEY RAISES TRANSFER PORTAL TAMPERING ACCUSATIONS AGAINST OLE MISS

Jedd Fisch looks on

Washington Huskies head coach Jedd Fisch during the game against the UCLA Bruins at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The game took place on Nov. 22, 2025. (Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Imagn Images)

"The head coach wasn't very happy about it, but that's the same head coach, Jedd Fisch, that wanted the job at Florida and wanted the job at Michigan. So, isn't what's good for the goose good for the gander? And so, now you bring the kid back because you threaten a lawsuit because he broke the contract. Well, do you want that player on in your locker room? Is he going to be happy playing for the University of Washington? So, you have to be really careful. You might be killing your own culture because why couldn't the kid transfer and break the contract if the coaches are? It's called a buyout," Dogra said.

Dogra then wondered whether, in a situation like that, contracts are enforced across state lines.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Dabo Swinney speaks during a press conference

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney discusses transfer portal activity involving linebacker Luke Ferrelli while seated next to athletic director Graham Neff during a news conference at the Smart Family Media Center in Clemson, South Carolina. The news conference took place on Jan. 23, 2026. (Ken Ruinard/ USA Today C /USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

"Are those contracts going to be enforceable from state to state? Who's really regulating them? So, unless you have something that's uniform across the board, and I think that's where they're talking about Congress getting involved, we really don't know much until there is a test case and we haven't had a major test case," he said.

Dogra referenced Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney ripping into Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding for trying to poach his players. The former agent said navigating NIL is like the Wild West.

Dogra represented Adrian Peterson, Patrick Willis, Mario Williams and Richard Sherman in his career.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue