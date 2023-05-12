Expand / Collapse search
Golf
NCAA cancels third round of Division-III Women's Golf Championship over 'unplayable' hole

Only 60% of golfers reportedly made it through Hole 6

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The NCAA canceled the third round of the Division III Women’s Golf Championship on Thursday after a nightmare hole on the course was deemed "unplayable" by officials. 

The NCAA Division III women's golf committee decided late Thursday night to wipe scores from the third round after canceling the day earlier with just 60% of the field completing Hole 6, according to Golf Channel. 

"The NCAA Division III Women’s Golf Committee has determined that round 3 will officially be canceled on the grounds of an unplayable hole for the entire tournament field," the statement read. 

"As play continued throughout round 3 it became apparent that the pin placement on Hole 6 was too severe for play."

According to the outlet, the 308-yard, par-4 hole had a 5% slope, which saw 29 golfers shoot triple bogeys or worse and, before stats were erased, the hole played more than 1.5 shots over par.

Video of the round, obtained by Golf Channel’s Brentley Romine, showed just how difficult the hole was to play. Some near-perfect putts came to a slow rest before eventually rolling right back to the competitors’ feet. 

"They should’ve known not to put [the hole] there," one coach told the outlet. "They just said they were sorry and they felt bad."

The 72-hole event at the El Campeon Golf Course in Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla. was shortened to 54 holes as a result of the canceled round. George Fox University was leading through the final day.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.