Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Golf
Published

College golf star disqualifies himself from US Open qualifier: 'I felt sick to my stomach'

Tommy Kuhl is one of the top collegiate golfers in the US

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 10 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 10

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Tommy Kuhl had a great day on the golf course on Monday.

Kuhl, who attends Illinois and is one of the top collegiate golfers in the country, wrapped up a course-record 62 at the Illini Country Club in Springfield on Monday during a local U.S. Open qualifier and was likely headed to the final qualifying round until he realized he broke a rule.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

US Open flag

A flag on the first green blows in the breeze during the third round of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 18, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Kuhl explained to Monday Q he was finished with his round and was going back to watch some of his Fighting Illini teammates finish up when he heard one of his teammates, Jackson Buchanan, remark about the difficulty of putting on aerated greens.

Aeration is part of golf course maintenance and could have a tendency to ruin a putter’s line when trying to finish up a hole. Kuhl told the outlet he had been fixing aeration marks on the greens, which is against the rules unless a local rule is in play.

Kuhl disqualified himself.

Tommy Kuhl at the NCAA championship

University of Illinois golfer Tommy Kuhl looks on at the 18th fairway during the NCAA Men's Golf Championship Quarterfinal at Grayhawk Golf Course in Scottsdale, Arizona, June 1, 2021. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

PHIL MICKELSON CRITICIZES 'D--K MOVE' BY USGA THAT WILL LEAVE LIV'S TALOR GOOCH OUT OF US OPEN

"I felt sick to my stomach," he told Monday Q. ""I knew I wouldn’t be able to sleep if I didn’t tell the rules official.

"I should know better. It comes down to me. I should know that rule."

Tommy Kuhl in 2021

University of Illinois golfer Tommy Kuhl chips on the 18th fringe during the NCAA Men's Golf Championship Quarterfinal at Grayhawk Golf Course in Scottsdale, Arizona, June 1, 2021. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Another pro told the outlet he had repaired the aerated marks as well but was not going to qualify for the next round anyway.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kuhl is a fifth-year senior at Illinois and will likely be U.S. Open-bound at some point during his golf career. He earned a spot on the All-Big Ten Championships Team and was a bronze medalist in the All-Big Ten Championship.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.