NBPA executive director says NBA may operate from a bubble for 2020-21 season

The NBA will finally restart its season in the bubble inside Walt Disney World Resort on Thursday.

And as the rest of the sports world continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, Michele Roberts, National Basketball Players Association executive director, said there is a good chance that the league may have to once again turn to a bubble for the 2020-21 season as well.

“If tomorrow looks like today, I don't know how we say we can do it differently," Roberts told ESPN. “If tomorrow looks like today, and today we all acknowledge -- and this is not Michele talking, this is the league, together with the PA and our respective experts saying, 'This is the way to do it' -- then that's going to have to be the way to do it.”

As of Tuesday, the NBA has gone three weeks without a positive test inside the bubble.

Major League Baseball, on the other hand, is not operating from a bubble, and not even one week into the season, teams are already starting to feel the effects of the coronavirus. The Miami Marlins had 17 members of their team test positive, which led to games being postponed.

"I'm not in the Trump camp in believing it's all going to go away in two weeks, but I'm praying, praying that there will be a different set of circumstances that will allow us to play in a different way," Roberts said to ESPN. "But because I don't know, all I know is what I know now. So it may be that, if the bubble is the way to play, then that is likely gonna be the way we play next season, if things remain as they are.

“I hope not. Because I'd like to think that people can live with their families. But I can only comment on what I know, and what I know is right now.”