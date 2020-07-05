NBA, union approve list of social justice messages for jerseys during restarted 2020 season: report

The NBA and the players union reportedly agreed to a list of social justice messages the athletes can wear on their jerseys during the league’s restart in Florida later this month.

The Undefeated reported Friday the list of names include: Black Lives Matter; Say Their Names; Vote; I Can't Breathe; Justice; Peace; Equality; Freedom; Enough; Power to the People; Justice Now; Say Her Name; Sí Se Puede (Yes We Can); Liberation; See Us; Hear Us; Respect Us; Love Us; Listen; Listen to Us; Stand Up; Ally; Anti-Racist; I Am A Man; Speak Up; How Many More; Group Economics; Education Reform; and Mentor.

NBA fans noticed that some of the phrases missing from the list include anything anti-China, for example, “Free Hong Kong,” or anything to do with All Lives Matter, which is viewed by some as a phrase that downplays the Black Lives Matter movement.

The messages, if used, will be displayed above the player's number for the first four nights of the season, a source told The Undefeated. If players choose to continue the message, it will go below the number.

The NBA is reportedly planning some sort of social justice message when it returns later this month at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando.

One idea for the NBA to raise awareness was having players put images of victims of police brutality on the back of their jerseys. But the idea was reportedly nixed after concerns about leaving some victims out and offending families.

The NBA has not officially announced any plans.