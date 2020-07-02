Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Zion Williamson
Published

Pelicans' Zion Williamson masked has NBA world in frenzy

Rookie superstar being compared to Bane from 'The Dark Knight Rises'

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
close
Jim Gray on talks to resume NBA seasonVideo

Jim Gray on talks to resume NBA season

Sportscaster Jim Gray joins Eric Shawn to discuss talks to resume NBA season at Walt Disney World Resort.

New Orleans Pelicans rookie sensation Zion Williamson already seems to be in-game shape when the NBA restarts later this month. The NBA world went crazy over an image of Williamson in a mask, and many compared him to Batman’s rival Bane, who was played by actor Tom Hardy, in “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Here is reaction to Williamson’s photo:

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

When the NBA season resumes, the Pelicans will hold the No. 9 seed in the loaded Western Conference, with a great chance to make the playoffs with eight regular-season games remaining.

Williamson averaged 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists through his first 19 NBA games after dealing with a meniscus tear. If Williamson is healthy and ready to go, he gives the Pelicans a great chance at a playoff berth.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova