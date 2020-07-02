Pelicans' Zion Williamson masked has NBA world in frenzy

New Orleans Pelicans rookie sensation Zion Williamson already seems to be in-game shape when the NBA restarts later this month. The NBA world went crazy over an image of Williamson in a mask, and many compared him to Batman’s rival Bane, who was played by actor Tom Hardy, in “The Dark Knight Rises.”

Here is reaction to Williamson’s photo:

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

When the NBA season resumes, the Pelicans will hold the No. 9 seed in the loaded Western Conference, with a great chance to make the playoffs with eight regular-season games remaining.

Williamson averaged 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists through his first 19 NBA games after dealing with a meniscus tear. If Williamson is healthy and ready to go, he gives the Pelicans a great chance at a playoff berth.