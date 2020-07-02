Pelicans' Zion Williamson masked has NBA world in frenzy
Rookie superstar being compared to Bane from 'The Dark Knight Rises'
New Orleans Pelicans rookie sensation Zion Williamson already seems to be in-game shape when the NBA restarts later this month. The NBA world went crazy over an image of Williamson in a mask, and many compared him to Batman’s rival Bane, who was played by actor Tom Hardy, in “The Dark Knight Rises.”
Here is reaction to Williamson’s photo:
CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM
When the NBA season resumes, the Pelicans will hold the No. 9 seed in the loaded Western Conference, with a great chance to make the playoffs with eight regular-season games remaining.
Williamson averaged 23.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists through his first 19 NBA games after dealing with a meniscus tear. If Williamson is healthy and ready to go, he gives the Pelicans a great chance at a playoff berth.