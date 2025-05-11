Expand / Collapse search
NBA reporter slams Draymond Green after Warriors star's 'angry Black man' comments

Green made remarks after Warriors' Game 2 loss

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
NBA reporters shared their blunt reactions to Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green’s plea to the media to stop painting him to be an "angry Black man" after Game 2 of the team’s NBA playoffs series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Green made his comments in the locker room. He picked up what was his fifth technical foul of the playoffs. He said there was an "agenda" to portray him as an "angry Black man."

Draymond Green warms up

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green warms up before Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Saturday, May 10, 2025, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)

ESPN reporter Tim McMahon made pointed comments on an episode of "The Hoop Collective" after Game 2 was finished.

"Oh, God. You know what? Go away, Draymond. Shut up, dude. Do not play victim here. Don’t play the victim here. Stop doing flagrant stuff. We’re sick of it. We’re sick of you doing stupid, flagrant crap on a regular basis. It’s not an agenda, Draymond," McMahon said. "You get break after break after break after break, and you keep on pushing the line.

"It was not an agenda to make you look angry when you punched your teammate in the face. It was not an agenda to make you look angry when you grabbed Rudy Gobert and put him in a sleeper hold. It was not an agenda to make you look angry when you punched or smacked, or whatever you want to call it, Jusuf Nurkic upside the head."

Draymond Green reacts

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts after missing a shot during the first half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Thursday, May 8, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

McMahon also pushed back on the notion that Green had leaned into counseling off the floor.

"Draymond is full of crap. He’s just so full of crap that his breath stinks. Like what are we talking about here, dude? Please," he added.

Green was hit with the technical foul in the second quarter of Game 2.

"I'm not an angry Black man. I am a very successful, educated Black man with a great family, and I am great at basketball and great at what I do," he said after the game. "The agenda to try to keep making me look like an angry Black man is crazy. I'm sick of it. It's ridiculous."

He had two points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals in the Game 3 loss. He fouled out with 4:38 in the game.

Green has a long history of flagrant and technical fouls in the NBA. 

He put Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a chokehold during the 2023-24 season. In the same season, he swung and hit Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face.

Draymond Green vies for a rebound

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert, center, and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reach for a rebound during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Tuesday, May 6, 2025, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

He punched Jordan Poole in a Warriors practice in 2022. He was suspended for Game 5 of the 2016 NBA Finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron James engineered a comeback to win the championship.

