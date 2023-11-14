Draymond Green among three ejected after putting Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert in chokehold during ruckus

Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and Jaden McDaniels were all ejected just two minutes int Tuesday night's Golden State Warriors-Minnesota Timberwolves game.

Thompson and McDaniels got tangled up with one another, with the two yanking one another's jerseys and throwing them around the court.

Timberwolves big man Rudy Gobert looked like he was trying to play peacemaker and break it up, but Green, from out of nowhere, rushed in and grabbed Gobert from behind, putting his arms around Gobert's neck and dragging him in a chokehold.

In the aftermath, Thompson's jersey looked like a deep V-neck.

The incident came before a point was scored in the game.

It's already the second time Green has been ejected this season - he received two technicals in a game last week, prompting an automatic boot. Tuesday marked Green's 18th career ejection.

For Thompson, it was the second time he ever got sent to the locker room early, with his first ejection coming last season.

Green has grown a reputation for being a little too aggressive, and perhaps dirty. He's been suspended occasionally, and his punch to former teammate Jordan Poole gained national attention last year.

The Warriors and Wolves just met one another on Sunday in Minneapolis, with the Timberwolves winning, 116-110.

Golden State was already without Stephen Curry, as he is dealing with knee soreness.

Tuesday's game is an In-Season Tournament game.