Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA
Published

NBA opens investigation into Twitter account with heavy activity toward referee: report

Some believe the account may be Eric Lewis' burner

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The NBA is reportedly investigating a Twitter account that may have belonged to NBA referee Eric Lewis.

The account replied mostly to tweets involving Lewis, prompting the investigation, NBA reporter Marc Stein noted.

When the account was unearthed, it had zero followers and followed just five other accounts: the NBA, three other referee accounts and the George Mason women's basketball account. 

Lewis' wife, Vanessa Blair-Lewis, is the team's head coach.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Eric Lewis

Eric Lewis during Game 7 of the second round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs May 14, 2023, at the TD Garden in Boston. (David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images)

The account was briefly deactivated but is active again as of Saturday afternoon.

It has 702 followers.

Eric Lewis before game

Referee Eric Lewis during a game between the Houston Rockets and the Washington Wizards April 9, 2023, at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images)

CELTICS STARS SEND WARNING TO HEAT DESPITE FACING ELIMINATION IN GAME 4: 'DON'T LET US WIN ONE TONIGHT'

The user of the account replied to the original burner account allegations, saying he was Lewis' brother, Mark.

"Pablo, This is MARK Lewis. Right family (older brother). I'm sorry that I put E, in this situation, but this ain't Watergate. You're right, the account WILL be coming down. Twitter should not be this vindictive. Sorry to inconvenience you," the tweet said.

Eric Lewis on court

Referee Eric Lewis during a game between the Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat at Spectrum Center Feb. 25, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Lewis has been officiating in the NBA 19 seasons. He officiated games during the 2019, 2020 and 2021 NBA Finals.