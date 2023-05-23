Expand / Collapse search
Celtics stars send warning to Heat despite facing elimination in Game 4: 'Don't let us win one tonight'

Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart feel confident about a historic series comeback

By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series in the NBA, but the Boston Celtics feel confident they can make history. 

Heading into an elimination Game 4 against the Miami Heat Tuesday night on the road, Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart reportedly gave a warning to their opponent. 

"Don't let us win tonight," Brown said, via The Athletic's Jay King. 

Marcus Smart high fives Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart (36) of the Boston Celtics high-fives Jaylen Brown (7) against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in the 2023 NBA Playoffs at Wells Fargo Center May 11, 2023, in Philadelphia.  (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Smart added: "Don't let us get one."

Only three NBA teams in history have tied a playoff series after facing a 3-0 deficit, but all three lost Game 7. 

MIAMI HEAT ONE WIN AWAY FROM NBA FINALS AFTER BLOWING OUT BOSTON CELTICS IN GAME 3

While it's a tough task, the Celtics know all they can do is fight and win Tuesday night, or their 2022-23 season is over. 

Game 3 was a thrashing. The Heat won 128-102 behind Gabe Vincent’s 29 points and Duncan Robinson’s 22 points off the bench. 

Brown and Jayson Tatum went a combined 12-35 from the field (34.2%) for just 26 points. Tatum hit just one of his seven 3-pointers. 

Jaylen Brown drives

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics, center, drives the lane against Bam Adebayo (13) of the Miami Heat during the first quarter in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals at Kaseya Center May 21, 2023, in Miami, Fla.  (Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

By the fourth quarter, both teams’ reserves were on the court.

Games 1 and 2 were much closer. The Celtics had a halftime lead in Game 1 and entered the fourth quarter in Game 2 leading on their home court. 

One sweep already occurred in the Western Conference finals after the Denver Nuggets took down the Los Angeles LakersTuesday night. 

Jaylen Brown looks on

Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics against the Miami Heat during the first quarter in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals at TD Garden May 19, 2023, in Boston.  (Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

Boston is hoping it doesn't suffer the same fate, but it will take a concerted effort to take down the red-hot Heat.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.