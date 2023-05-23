Celtics stars send warning to Heat despite facing elimination in Game 4: 'Don't let us win one tonight'

No team has ever come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a playoff series in the NBA, but the Boston Celtics feel confident they can make history.

Heading into an elimination Game 4 against the Miami Heat Tuesday night on the road, Celtics stars Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart reportedly gave a warning to their opponent.

"Don't let us win tonight," Brown said, via The Athletic's Jay King.

Smart added: "Don't let us get one."

Only three NBA teams in history have tied a playoff series after facing a 3-0 deficit, but all three lost Game 7.

While it's a tough task, the Celtics know all they can do is fight and win Tuesday night, or their 2022-23 season is over.

Game 3 was a thrashing. The Heat won 128-102 behind Gabe Vincent’s 29 points and Duncan Robinson’s 22 points off the bench.

Brown and Jayson Tatum went a combined 12-35 from the field (34.2%) for just 26 points. Tatum hit just one of his seven 3-pointers.

By the fourth quarter, both teams’ reserves were on the court.

Games 1 and 2 were much closer. The Celtics had a halftime lead in Game 1 and entered the fourth quarter in Game 2 leading on their home court.

One sweep already occurred in the Western Conference finals after the Denver Nuggets took down the Los Angeles LakersTuesday night.

Boston is hoping it doesn't suffer the same fate, but it will take a concerted effort to take down the red-hot Heat.