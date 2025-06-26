Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Dallas Mavericks

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver faces heckling over Mavericks rigging allegations on draft night

The Mavericks won the draft lottery despite 1.8% odds of securing the 1st pick

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Cooper Flagg addresses NBA Draft conspiracy theories Video

Cooper Flagg addresses NBA Draft conspiracy theories

The Dallas Mavericks' newest draft pick, Cooper Flagg, addresses the conspiracy theories around the team's selection.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver was subjected to more than just the typical boos fans expect to hear during draft night. 

Loud jeers from fans filled the Barclays Center in New York as Silver was welcomed to the stage, but one irate fan managed to very clearly let the commissioner know just how they felt about the Draft Lottery last month, when the Dallas Mavericks were stunningly awarded the first overall pick. 

Adam Silver NBA Draft 2025

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announces the start of the first round of the NBA basketball draft on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

"Dallas was rigged," the fan shouted. The remark was clearly captured on the ESPN broadcast of the draft. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.

Silver, either unaware or interested in the heckle, carried on without a response. 

The remark highlights the shock of last month’s Draft Lottery when the Mavericks were awarded the first overall pick, which they unsurprisingly used to select Duke star Cooper Flagg on Wednesday night. Dallas had just a 1.8% chance of securing the No. 1 overall pick – the 11th-best odds to win the lottery. 

Cooper Flagg points

Duke forward Cooper Flagg celebrates after scoring against Houston during the second half in the national semifinals at the Final Four of the NCAA college basketball tournament on Saturday, April 5, 2025 in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

MAVERICKS SELECT COOPER FLAGG WITH TOP PICK IN 2025 NBA DRAFT AFTER CONTROVERSIAL LOTTERY

News of the Mavs’ victory quickly triggered rigging allegations among fans as it followed the shock of the team trading away franchise star Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers just months earlier. 

"You’re talking about goosebumps that were coming off my skin and also what our organization can do with this whole thing, too," Mavericks great and inclusion ambassador Rolando Blackman said of the lottery at the time, via the team website. "What it means is the Mavericks can live again." 

Cooper Flagg shakes Adam Silver hand

Cooper Flagg, right, shakes hands with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected first overall by the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA basketball draft on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Blackman’s hopes materialized on Wednesday night when Silver announced Flagg’s name. 

He enters the pros having averaged 19.2 points and 7.5 rebounds last season while leading Duke to the Final Four. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.