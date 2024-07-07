NBA champ Glen Davis dishes on expectations of prison sentence: 'Getting fine as hell'

NBA champion Glen "Big Baby" Davis is set to serve a 40-month prison sentence after he and other players were convicted in an insurance fraud scheme in May.

Davis recently opened up about what he’s expecting during his prison stay and what he hopes to attain while incarcerated.

"I feel like I'm going to have good quality time in there," the former Boston Celtics forward told TMZ Sports over the weekend. "Learn things, meet new people. It's going to be all right."

He added that he wasn’t nervous about going to prison and joked about working on his body.

"Shout out to the ladies out there," he added. "Write me. I'll be in there getting fine as hell. When I get out, call me ‘Big Baby Jailbait.’"

Davis was a part of an insurance scheme prosecutors said defrauded an insurance plan for NBA players and their families of up to $5 million. More than 20 people were convinced in the case – many of them players who submitted fictitious dental and medical claims to the NBA Players’ Health and Benefit Welfare Plan.

Former New Jersey Nets player Terrence Williams and former Detroit Pistons guard Will Bynum were among the others convicted in the scheme.

Davis was a part of the Celtics’ 2008 NBA championship team and won a national championship with LSU in 2006.

He also played for the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers.

