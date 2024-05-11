Expand / Collapse search
Former NBA player Glen 'Big Baby’ Davis says prison sentence will help keep him away from burgers

Davis was sentenced to 40 months in prison for insurance fraud scheme

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
A federal judge handed down a 40-month sentence after former NBA player Glen "Big Baby" Davis was convicted in a scheme to defraud a health care benefits plan.

In November, Davis was found guilty of health care fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to make false statements and conspiracy to commit health care and wire fraud. The convictions carried a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Davis reacted to his sentence by joking it presented a unique opportunity for him to improve his physical condition. 

"I'ma be swole, though. I swear to God I’m about to get in so much shape. On God," Davis said during an Instagram Live video shortly after the sentence.

Glen Davis with Celtics

Glen Davis of the Boston Celtics reacts against the Los Angeles Lakers during Game 4 of the 2010 NBA Finals June 10, 2010, at TD Garden in Boston. (Elsa/Getty Images)

He suggested he would get in better shape by making a significant change to his diet.

2 FORMER NBA PLAYERS FACING JAIL TIME AFTER BEING FOUND GUILTY IN FRAUD SCHEME OF NBA BENEFIT PLAN

 "That's what God say. I'm going to stop you eating hamburgers. I'ma put you in jail. You don't want to stop eating hamburgers and Cheetos? You're going to jail. So, now, I'ma become The Rock.'"

Glen Davis shoots the basketball

Glen "Big Baby" Davis of the Power shoots a free throw during the BIG3 Playoffs at Smoothie King Center on Aug. 25, 2019, in New Orleans.  (Chris Graythen/BIG3 via Getty Images)

In addition to the prison sentence, Davis will be subjected to supervised release for three years. During that time, Davis will have to attend a financial management class and undergo mandatory drug treatment as conditions of his release.

Big Baby Davis on Celtics

Glen Davis of the Boston Celtics controls a rebound against the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals during the 2011 NBA Playoffs April 24, 2011, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. (Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Davis was also ordered to pay $80,000 in restitution.

More than 20 people have been charged and sentenced for their roles in the scheme, which involved filing inaccurate medical claims with the NBA Players' Health and Benefit Welfare Plan, according to the indictment.

Davis was a member of the Boston Celtics' 2008 NBA championship team. He also had stints with the Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Clippers during his nine-year NBA career. He weighed an average of 290 pounds during his playing days, according to his NBA player height and weight listings.

