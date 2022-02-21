NBA All-Star crowd erupts at sight of Michael Jordan

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

What was once the king’s house was overtaken by the GOAT on Sunday evening. At halftime of the NBA All-Star Game, the league’s top 75 players of all time were honored, including the top-player, Michael Jordan, whose surprise appearance rocked Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

MJ’s entrance was sorely needed. The league had already flushed away viewers with a Saturday night dunk contest that had all the excitement of a colonoscopy.

Few expected Jordan to participate in this year’s All-Star festivities from frigid Cleveland, so his roughly 15 second introduction fired up those in attendance, including All-Stars past and present.

MJ’s entrance drew the loudest and longest cheers of the evening, easily overshadowing a 50-point performance from Steph Curry and a game-winning shot from hometown hero/villain LeBron James.

Jordan and James even engaged in a post-ceremony hug and conversation, during which time Jordan probably reminded LBJ that he won six titles in one city alongside the likes of Bill Cartwright, Bill Wennington, and Luc Longley at center — while LeBron has bounced from city to city, handpicking Chris Bosh and Anthony Davis to man the post.

They also could’ve just been talking about the best place to dine in Cleveland, but whatever.

One conversation that needs no interpretation was the exchange between Jordan and Lakers legend Magic Johnson. Not surprisingly, MJ used the chit chat to challenge his longtime friend and rival:

"Where ya shoes at? We can go play one-on-one, me and you, right now!"

Some may consider Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse the house that LeBron built, but make no mistake, it’s governed by Jordan rules.