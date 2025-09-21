Expand / Collapse search
Washington Nationals

Nationals' Jacob Young shows off incredible concentration to make unbelievable catch vs Mets

Nationals threw a wrench into the Mets' playoff plans

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
There was no better time for Washington Nationals outfielder Jacob Young to make his case for catch of the year than in one of the final days of the season.

The Nationals were trying to keep a small lead over the New York Mets in the bottom of the fifth inning. Mets batter Brett Baty sent a pitch deep into center field at Citi Field. Young tracked it from the start but as he got closer to the warning track, he appeared to have misjudged where the ball was going to be.

Jacob Young makes a catch

Washington Nationals outfielder Jacob Young catches a fly ball hit by New York Mets' Brett Baty during the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in New York.  (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Young jumped and turned back toward the ball as he crashed into the wall. He bounced off the fence and saw the ball pop in and out of his glove. He had the wherewithal to use his foot to keep the ball from hitting the ground and the concentration to complete the catch.

The out silenced the crowd and wowed his Nationals teammates.

Washington won the game, 3-2. Young finished 1-for-3.

DODGERS CLINCH PLAYOFF BERTH IN CLAYTON KERSHAW'S FINAL REGULAR-SEASON HOME GAME

Jacob Young makes a routine catch

Washington Nationals outfielder Jacob Young (30) catches a fly ball hit by New York Mets third baseman Brett Baty (not pictured) during the ninth inning at Citi Field on Sept. 21, 2025. (John Jones/Imagn Images)

It was a Nasim Nunez home run that propelled Washington to victory. Nunez’s third home run of the year came off of Mets star Sean Manaea in the second inning. It was a two-run shot.

New York got two runs back thanks to a Francisco Lindor home run and a Cedric Mullins RBI, but the damage was done.

Mitchell Parker closed the door for the save and helped Jake Irvin finish off his gem.

The Mets are in the midst of the playoff hunt. They fell to 80-76 with the loss and are tied for the final National League Wildcard playoff spot.

Francisco Lindor hits a home run

New York Mets' Francisco Lindor hits a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, Sept. 21, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Washington is 64-92 on the year.

