Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Nascar
Published

NASCAR’s Justin Allgaier hospitalized after Kentucky lap crash: report

The exact nature of Allgaier’s injury was not immediately known

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 9Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 9

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NASCAR driver Justin Allgaier was hospitalized in Kentucky on Thursday night after being involved in a crash during the final lap of a race at the Kentucky Speedway.

Allgaier was competing in a Shady Rays 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race, according to the official NASCAR website.

NASCAR'S JIMMIE JOHNSON CLEARED TO RACE AFTER 2 NEGATIVE COVID-19 TESTS

Video of the multi-car crash shows at least three cars involved: Drivers of the Nos. 61 and 90 vehicles (Timmy Hill and Ronnie Bassett, respectively) were evaluated and released from the speedway’s infield care center, NASCAR said, while Allgaier, in the No. 7 car, required hospitalization.

The exact nature of Allgaier’s injury was not immediately known.

Just last week, Allgaier, a 34-year-old Illinois native, replaced driver Jimmie Johnson in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis after Johnson tested positive for the coronavirus.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Johnson has since had two negative tests, and has been cleared for a return to racing.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com.