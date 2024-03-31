Expand / Collapse search
NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Joey Gase throws wrecked bumper at Dawson Cram during race

Cram finished the race in 25th

The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway Saturday afternoon saw tensions boil over between drivers Joey Gase and Dawson Cram.

Gase's car got turned around on Lap 174 and was sent into the wall.

 It appeared Cram was the catalyst for the crash, and Gase was upset.

Joey Gase rips off his bumper

Joey Gase, driver of the No. 35 NCPC Race Against Crime Chevrolet, removes his wrecked rear bumper cover to throw at Dawson Cram, driver of the No. 4 TeamJDMotorsports.com Chevrolet, after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250 at Richmond Raceway March 30, 2024, in Richmond, Va. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Joey Gase throws his bumper

Joey Gase's vehicle was stopped in a turn. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Gase exited his vehicle, pulled off what was left of his bumper and threw it at Cram’s car as he came around on the track. The moment immediately went viral across social media.

Back near the garage, Gase was asked if there was anything that happened before the crash that may have led to it.

"I think just him not having his head screwed on right," Gase said. "He has his first opportunity ever in Xfinity. I know (team owner) Johnny Davis isn’t in the business of wrecking race cars. We’re a small team and racing hard for the lucky dog, and apparently (he) just didn’t know how to lift.

"So, maybe his throttle’s stuck. I don’t know."

Cram finished 25th in the race and didn’t appear to address the situation with Gase.

"P25! Proud of the entire @jdmotorsports01 crew for working hard to get headed in the right direction! Thank you @ksdtcpa and @flsheriffsyr for riding along!" he wrote on Instagram Sunday.

"Happy Easter and remember HE IS RISEN!"

Joey Gase throws piece of his bumper

Dawson Cram was hit by Joey Gase's debris. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Chandler Smith won the race with Aric Almirola, Taylor Gray, Corey Heim and Jesse Love rounding out the top five.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.