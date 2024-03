Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

NASCAR stars Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell got into a heated confrontation after the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix on Sunday at the Circuit of the Americas on Sunday.

Bell nearly caught up to William Byron at the end of the race but had to settle for second place. Busch finished in ninth place. But at the end of the race Busch had to let something off of his chest and had a stern conversation with the driver of the No. 20 car.

The two drivers were involved in an on-track incident. Bell got into the rear of Busch during the race and spun him around. On the road course, it cost the No. 8 driver a ton of track position as he and a bunch of others fell off the pace of Byron.

Bell had also gotten into Kyle Larson during the race. But he said the two incidents were different and explained why.

"I mean, obviously he’s very upset, which he ended up turned around," Bell told FOX Sports. "First off, I’m sorry to [Kyle] Larson in the 5 car. I got him earlier in the race and by no intention at all. I didn’t mean to do that.

"But KB is frustrated about what happened in Turn 1, and I don’t know. They were two-wide going in there. I haven’t obviously seen a replay yet, but I had no intentions of turning him, and I’m sure we’ll talk it out before the next race."

The two will either hash it out when the cameras are off or it will be settled on the track.

Bell drives for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series. But in the Craftsman Truck Series, Bell drove for Kyle Busch Motorsports.