Nascar
Chandler Smith crashes hard into wall at Xfinity Series race after losing brakes

Smith is still set to make the Xfinity Series playoffs despite the crash

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 30

Chandler Smith suffered a scary crash as the NASCAR Xfinity Series took on Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, on Saturday.

Smith was speeding down the front stretch and headed into turn one when it appeared he lost his brakes. Smith was forced to drive his No. 16 Chevrolet off the pavement, onto the grass and eventually slammed into the wall on his driver’s side to slow down. He came to a stop in the gravel.

Chandler Smith in Wisconsin

Chandler Smith accelerates out of turn 14 during qualifying for the Road America 180, Friday, July 28, 2023, near Plymouth, Wisconsin. (Gary C. Klein/USA Today Network-Wisconsin)

"I was having some brake fade throughout the runs," Smith said after he exited the infield care center, via Racing News. 

"But I didn’t think that I was abusing them by any means that would make them fail on me. Going up the hill on the front stretch, I heard something snap in half. Then, I felt something come off of the car.

Chandler Smith drives the No. 16

Chandler Smith drives during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Road America 180 on July 29, 2023, in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Logan Riely/Getty Images)

"The whole front nose just dropped when that happened. I went to pump the brakes, there was nothing there."

DALE EARNHARDT JR CALLS DENNY HAMLIN'S MOVE ON KYLE LARSON 'DIRTY'

Kaulig Racing’s Chris Rice said it appeared a rotor exploded off of Smith’s vehicle before he crashed into the wall.

Sam Mayer won the race – the first victory of his Xfinity Series career. He held off Parker Kligerman, Austin Hill, Sage Karam and Riley Herbst.

Chandler Smith in New Hampshire

Chandler Smith waves to fans during driver intros prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Ambetter Health 200 on July 15, 2023, in Loudon, New Hampshire. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Smith is fifth in the playoff standings. Hill is first.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.