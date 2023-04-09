Expand / Collapse search
NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough 'is not doing well': report

Yarborough won the NASCAR Cup title three straight times

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Cale Yarborough, one of the best NASCAR drivers in the sport’s history, is reportedly in poor health and his family is asking for prayers.

John Dodson, the vice president of business alliances and NASCAR at Universal Technical Institute, offered his thoughts and prayers for the Yarborough family.

Cale Yarborough sits in his car prior to the start of the 1986 Pepsi Firecracker 400 stock car race at Daytona International Speedway in Florida.

Cale Yarborough sits in his car prior to the start of the 1986 Pepsi Firecracker 400 stock car race at Daytona International Speedway in Florida. (Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

"The toughest race car driver I ever worked for is not doing well," Dodson tweeted on Saturday. "Please keep Cale Yarborough in your prayers. The Yarborough family has asked for no phone calls or visits for now. Praying for Cale and the family."

Details around Yarborough’s apparent ailment were scarce.

Kevin Harvick rides with Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough during pre-race festivities for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 4, 2016, in South Carolina.

Kevin Harvick rides with Hall of Famer Cale Yarborough during pre-race festivities for the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Bojangles' Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway on Sept. 4, 2016, in South Carolina. (Jerry Markland/Getty Images)

Yarborough, 84, put together 83 wins and 319 top 10 finishes during his NASCAR career. He is one of two drivers in NASCAR history to win three consecutive championships. He won the Daytona 500 four times and he is sixth on the all-time list of NASCAR Cup Series victories.

He set the modern record for most poles in a season with 14. He finished his career with 69 poles overall.

Cale Yarborough at the Pocono 500/NASCAR Winston Cup Series Coca-Cola 500 at Pocono Raceway, at Long Pond, Pennsylvania, 1978.

Cale Yarborough at the Pocono 500/NASCAR Winston Cup Series Coca-Cola 500 at Pocono Raceway, at Long Pond, Pennsylvania, 1978. (Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

The South Carolina native was named one of NASCAR’s 50 greatest drivers in 1999. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2012. He drove on the circuit from 1957 to 1988. 

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.