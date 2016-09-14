NASCAR enters the newest generation of video game consoles

If you're a NASCAR fan who bought a PlayStation 4 or Xbox One when they released, your wait for an exclusive, officially-licensed NASCAR video game is finally over.

NASCAR Heat Evolution hit the shelves on Tuesday with the aim of engaging all NASCAR and video game fans with an exclusive simulation-style game to put the action of the sport into the players' hands.

"NASCAR Heat Evolution will bring the excitement of NASCAR into the homes of gamers across the country, allowing players of all ages to engage with our sport in the most entertaining NASCAR game ever created," said Blake Davidson, vice president of consumer and licensed products, NASCAR. "Many of our rising stars' first exposure to NASCAR was through video games, which underscores the impact they can have by driving interest and creating life-long fans."

The latest iteration of NASCAR in video game form is the first effort from Charlotte-based digital games publisher, Dusenberry Martin Racing, which will focus exclusively on bringing NASCAR-branded games to console.

"NASCAR Heat Evolution marks the beginning of a new era in NASCAR digital games from Dusenberry Martin Racing," said DMR Chief Executive Officer Tom Dusenberry. "From day one, DMR's main focus was to provide a fun, authentic NASCAR experience to all fans. NASCAR Heat Evolution is all about the drivers, and I truly believe we have delivered."

Fans of both racing games and NASCAR can pick up the release and decide for themselves how the first attempt from DMR delivers, as NASCAR Heat Evolution is available for retail and digital release for $59.99 on PS4 and XB1.