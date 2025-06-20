NASCAR drivers taken back by wild fan reception at New York's Fanatics Fest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Some of NASCAR's biggest stars were among the high-profile celebrities at Fanatics Fest on Friday in New York.

The Big Apple is not exactly a hotbed for auto racing - especially when most of the loudest crowds popped for Derek Jeter, Eli Manning and other New York legends throughout the weekend.

However, three of the sport's biggest stars were flabbergasted by the reactions they got from some of the fans in attendance.

"I didn't really, honestly, know what I was coming to. So to have people recognize me here is pretty cool," Kyle Larson told Fox News Digital at the event.

NASCAR Cup leader William Byron added that he was "surprised" by all the love he got at Javits Center in Manhattan.

"I am surprised, man. There were quite a few 24 fans here in the crowd. It's pretty cool, man. We're down the road this weekend at Pocono, looking forward to it, and it's fun being out here and seeing cool people."

Denny Hamlin is competing in the Fanatics Games, where fans are going up against pro athletes, including Tom Brady, to win $1 million. Maybe his crowd is a bit different, considering he is going up against Brady, Rob Gronkowski and other stars.

At the very least, however, he is not taking it for granted that he is being recognized throughout the event.

"It's been overwhelming. Just all the different booths, bringing other sports together, it's just fantastic to see. And having the opportunity to size myself up with other athletes," Hamlin said. "We don't have a huge presence up in this area, but still, you see a lot of NASCAR racing shirts, and when you get autograph requests, it's like, OK, they do recognize you, even in this area."

Other celebrities in attendance on Friday included Caleb Williams, Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Logan Paul, Michael Strahan, Travis Scott and Livvy Dunne.

LeBron James, Victor Wembanyana and numerous others made their rounds the rest of the weekend.

