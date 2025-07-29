Expand / Collapse search
Nascar

NASCAR driver Stewart Friesen goes airborne, vehicle catches fire in wreck at dirt track race

Friesen was competing in a Super DIRTcar Series race

Ryan Gaydos
Stewart Friesen, a NASCAR Truck Series driver, was involved in a scary crash during a Super DIRTcar Series race on Monday night in Canada.

Friesen participated in the King of the North race at Autodrome Drummond in Quebec. He was coming around Turn 3 on the track when he hit the outside wall and went airborne.

Stewart Friesen looks on

Camping World Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen looks on during the Lucas Oil 150 Truck Series Championship at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, on Nov. 4, 2022. (Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)

Friesen flipped in the air, and his vehicle burst into flames as it came back down onto the track. He was able to talk to safety officials as he was transported to a nearby hospital, according to the Super DIRTcar Series’ website.

Jessica Friesen released a statement about her husband early Tuesday morning. She said CT scans cleared him of "any head, neck or spine injuries. Unfortunately, he is still in a tremendous amount of pain."

"Stewart suffered an unstable/open-book pelvic fracture, meaning his pelvis is broken in two or more places, with a large hematoma on the area," the statement read. "Stewart also has a fractured right leg. Both of these injuries will require surgery. Stewart was transferred to a larger hospital this morning for these procedures."

Stewart Frisen at Phoenix Raceway

NASCAR Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen, #52, during the NASCAR Truck Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, on Nov. 8, 2024. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Jessica Friesen said she hoped to share more updates soon.

Stewart Friesen is primarily a driver in the Truck Series. He finished 35th at Indianapolis on Friday but has one win and three top five finishes this year.

Stewart Friesen races

NASCAR Truck Series driver Stewart Friesen, #52, during the NASCAR Truck Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona, on Nov. 8, 2024.  (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Friesen raced on the dirt track on Saturday at Weedsport Speedway and won. It was his 52nd career win in the Super DIRTcar Series.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.