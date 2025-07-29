NASCAR driver Stewart Friesen goes airborne, vehicle catches fire in wreck at dirt track race

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Stewart Friesen, a NASCAR Truck Series driver, was involved in a scary crash during a Super DIRTcar Series race on Monday night in Canada.

Friesen participated in the King of the North race at Autodrome Drummond in Quebec. He was coming around Turn 3 on the track when he hit the outside wall and went airborne.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Friesen flipped in the air, and his vehicle burst into flames as it came back down onto the track. He was able to talk to safety officials as he was transported to a nearby hospital, according to the Super DIRTcar Series’ website.

Jessica Friesen released a statement about her husband early Tuesday morning. She said CT scans cleared him of "any head, neck or spine injuries. Unfortunately, he is still in a tremendous amount of pain."

"Stewart suffered an unstable/open-book pelvic fracture, meaning his pelvis is broken in two or more places, with a large hematoma on the area," the statement read. "Stewart also has a fractured right leg. Both of these injuries will require surgery. Stewart was transferred to a larger hospital this morning for these procedures."

BUBBA WALLACE MAKES NASCAR HISTORY WITH THRILLING BRICKYARD 400 VICTORY AT INDIANAPOLIS

Jessica Friesen said she hoped to share more updates soon.

Stewart Friesen is primarily a driver in the Truck Series. He finished 35th at Indianapolis on Friday but has one win and three top five finishes this year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Friesen raced on the dirt track on Saturday at Weedsport Speedway and won. It was his 52nd career win in the Super DIRTcar Series.