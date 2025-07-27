Bubba Wallace makes NASCAR history with thrilling Brickyard 400 victory at Indianapolis

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bubba Wallace crossed the finish line first at the Brickyard 400, and he made NASCAR history in the process.

Wallace became the first Black driver to ever win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s historic oval course.

It wasn’t an easy race for Wallace either, as he battled through a rain delay, two overtimes, and the major concern of possibly running out of fuel toward the end with Kyle Larson right on his tail.

However, Wallace came out triumphant, winning his first race since 2022.

"Unbelievable," Wallace said to his team over their radio waves after passing the checkered flag.

With six laps to go, Larson had cut down his gap from Wallace to just three seconds when a yellow caution flag came out due to rain. Then, a crash occurred once the drivers got back on the track, which forced a second overtime period.

Wallace’s team was worried that he might run out of gas due to the extra laps, but the risk was ran, and paid off for Wallace, who was able to survive the surge by Larson.

The checkered flag was taken by Wallace by a 0.222-second margin to snap his 110-race winless streak.

Larson was searching to be just the fourth driver to be a back-to-back winner of the Brickyard. Instead, Wallace won for the first time at one of the four crowned jewels in NASCAR.

The win also secures Wallace a spot in the Cup Series Playoffs, with four events remaining until the 16-driver field is locked in for the 10-race postseason.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

