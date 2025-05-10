Expand / Collapse search
Nascar

NASCAR driver not ruling out eventually racing in Indy 500: 'I like to race anything'

Indy 500 is May 25

Ryan Morik
Published
IndyCars are 'brutal' to drive, 2nd-generation driver says Video

IndyCars are 'brutal' to drive, 2nd-generation driver says

Second-generation IndyCar driver Conor Daly discusses how he got into racing and why it is 'brutal' on 'Fox & Friends Weekend.'

Harrison Burton is on his second NASCAR circuit in as many years after being let go by Wood Racing last year in the Cup series.

He's now, in his own words, improved his stock in the Xfinity Series with six top-10s, including in each of his last three races (he had just two all of last year).

But with the Indy 500 coming up, Burton admits that it'd be nice to get behind the wheel in that race.

Harrison Burton waving to crowd

NASCAR Cup Series driver Harrison Burton (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

"I like to race anything," Burton told Fox News Digital in a recent interview.

Burton has had success at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In his very first race there in 2022, he finished third.

But Burton's love for "motorsports in general" alone has him at least somewhat interested in running the Indy 500.

"I watch F1 every weekend that I can, IndyCar as much as I can, rally cross, Formula E, motorcross, everything. I love it. For sure, if that opportunity came," he said.

"My true passion is NASCAR, and I would never want to leave the NASCAR space. Getting to drive in Indy in a Cup car was one of the coolest things I’ve ever done in my career. Definitely see the prestige and allure of the Indy 500, and meeting guys who have run in it, talking about what it means to those guys, it’s really cool."

Felix Rosenqvist drives

Felix Rosenqvist of Sweden leads the field during the Indianapolis 500 on May 28, 2023. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

For the time being, Burton will have to wait until July 26 until he steps foot at Indianapolis, a track he has in his top-three, along with Daytona and Darlington.

"You go to Indy, and you are hauling down the straightaway. You’re staring at a wall the whole time, it’s a 90-degree turn, and you’re like, "OK, I see exactly where I’m going to hit if I don’t make this corner," Burton said. "It’s so fun. It’s always cool to go to a place like that, just the history and the stories from there. It makes it more special when you can have a good day."

Talladega was on the outside looking in, but "the atmosphere is unmatched."

Harrison Burton holds the trophy

Harrison Burton, center right, celebrates with the championship trophy after winning a NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway, Aug. 24, 2024, in Daytona Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

Burton will be back on the track on May 24, one day before the Indy 500, at the BetMGM 300 in Charlotte.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.