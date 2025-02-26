Expand / Collapse search
WWE

NASCAR star William Byron recalls WWE detour after winning Daytona 500

Byron won Daytona 500 for 2nd straight time

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
William Byron’s Daytona 500 celebration took a detour on the way to the Empire State Building this month as he drove through WWE’s "Monday Night Raw" first.

Byron was seen driving the No. 24 car into the Spectrum Center in Charlotte. He popped out of the vehicle along with WWE star A.J. Styles. Byron was then spotted on the broadcast with a WWE championship strapped onto his shoulder.

William Byron on Raw

William Byron attends "Monday Night Raw" at the Spectrum Center on Feb. 17, 2025, in Charlotte, N.C. (WWE/WWE via Getty Images)

He told Fox News Digital it was the first time he’s been to a show.

"It was something that I definitely wanted to do," he said. "I thought it was really cool. So, it was neat. I never have been to ‘Monday Night Raw’ before. But I really enjoyed it. It was pretty fun."

Byron said he was a fan of pro wrestling growing up and has a newfound respect for the sport after getting to see it up close for the first time.

William Byron celebrates

William Byron celebrates after winning the Daytona 500 on Feb. 16, 2025. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

"I think it’s really cool. I watched a lot when I was younger: The Undertaker and all the different wrestlers," he said. "So I think it’s pretty neat. I definitely grew a lot of appreciation for it when I got to see it in person. It was pretty exciting, really."

Byron won the Daytona 500 for the second consecutive time this month.

He became a brand ambassador for CELSIUS in the days before the green flag dropped.

William Byron races in no. 24 car

William Byron during the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway (Peter Casey-Imagn Images)

"It’s a pretty natural fit for me, just working out pretty often and training for the races, and Celsius encourages all of us to live fit," he said. "So I feel like it’s a really important partnership for me because I use the product a lot, and so I think it fits really well."

