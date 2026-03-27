NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin's mother makes heartbreaking plea to county officials after deadly house fire

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The mother of NASCAR driver Denny Hamlin made an emotional plea this week for increased fire department funding before Gaston County officials after she nearly lost her life in a North Carolina blaze that killed her husband in December.

Mary Lou Hamlin, 69, delivered a heartbreaking account of the Dec. 28 house fire that killed her husband, 75-year-old Dennis Hamlin, and reduced the family home to ruins.

"I’m sorry, I was trying not to cry," a tearful Mary Lou Hamlin said as she spoke before the Gaston County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday.

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"Dec. 28 was one of the saddest days of my life. It was the last time I saw my husband of 52 years when I pulled him out of our burning home. In addition to losing my husband, I lost everything from my entire life."

Dennis and Mary Lou Hamlin were found outside the two-story home near Stanley, suffering from what officials at the time called catastrophic injuries. Dennis Hamlin later died from his injuries at a hospital, while his wife was transferred to a specialized hospital in Winston-Salem for treatment of her burn injuries.

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"I didn’t understand at the time that the firetrucks were there, but not the water," Mary Lou Hamlin continued Tuesday.

"There was no water to put out my house. I am advocating for funding to be included on this year’s budget – training on emergency response, additional equipment, staffing as you just heard, are just a few things to help strengthen the fire protection in our area in which funds are desperately needed.

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Denny Hamlin’s sister, Lisa Chapman, also appeared before the board, recalling her shock after arriving on the scene.

"There’s nothing worse than pulling up to the house on fire and seeing everybody standing in the road," she said through tears. "No water being thrown on the fire."