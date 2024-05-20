NASCAR All-Star Race crash leads to brawl between Ricky Stenhouse Jr and Kyle Busch

Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The NASCAR All-Star Race at the legendary North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina brought fireworks on and off the track on Sunday night.

Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got into a brawl in the garage area after the race. Stenhouse waited for Busch to get to the back after the No. 8 finished in 10th place in the race. The two were then seen exchanging words when Stenhouse threw a punch.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The two had to be separated as crews from both teams started to get after one another.

The rivalry started on the first lap of the 200-lap event. Busch and Stenhouse were among those riding three wide on the short track. Busch, on the outside, scraped the wall while Stenhouse was running in the middle. Busch then retaliated, hitting Stenhouse from behind and sending him into the wall.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X

"I’m tired of getting run over by everybody. But that’s what everybody does. Everybody runs over everybody to pass everybody," Busch told Fox Sports after the race.

Stenhouse waited for Busch, and that was when the fight occurred.

NASCAR DRIVER BELLY-FLOPS INTO MASSIVE FLOOD ON PIT ROAD AS RAIN POSTPONES RACE

"I’m not sure why he was so mad," Stenhouse told Fox Sports. "I shoved it three-wide, but he hit the fence and kind of came off the wall and ran into me. I don’t know, when I was talking to him, he kept saying that I wrecked him.

"Definitely built up frustration with how he runs his mouth all the time about myself. I know he’s frustrated because he doesn’t run near as good as he used to."

Joey Logano won the race and the $1 million prize. He led all but one of the laps.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We were so fast," Logano said. "We came here before for testing and ran over 800 laps and really figured out what it was going to take to win the race."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.