Nascar

NASCAR All-Star Race crash leads to brawl between Ricky Stenhouse Jr and Kyle Busch

Busch wrecked Stenhouse after being pushed into the wall

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
The NASCAR All-Star Race at the legendary North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Carolina brought fireworks on and off the track on Sunday night.

Kyle Busch and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. got into a brawl in the garage area after the race. Stenhouse waited for Busch to get to the back after the No. 8 finished in 10th place in the race. The two were then seen exchanging words when Stenhouse threw a punch.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr wreck

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., driver of the #47 Kroger Health/Icy Hot Chevrolet, exits the track after an incident during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 19, 2024 in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The two had to be separated as crews from both teams started to get after one another.

The rivalry started on the first lap of the 200-lap event. Busch and Stenhouse were among those riding three wide on the short track. Busch, on the outside, scraped the wall while Stenhouse was running in the middle. Busch then retaliated, hitting Stenhouse from behind and sending him into the wall.

"I’m tired of getting run over by everybody. But that’s what everybody does. Everybody runs over everybody to pass everybody," Busch told Fox Sports after the race.

Stenhouse waited for Busch, and that was when the fight occurred.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr in Kyle Busch's pit

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., parks the #47 Kroger Health/Icy Hot Chevrolet in the Kyle Busch #8 Lenovo Chevrolet pit area and speaks to the crew in the pit box after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway on May 19, 2024 in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina. (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

"I’m not sure why he was so mad," Stenhouse told Fox Sports. "I shoved it three-wide, but he hit the fence and kind of came off the wall and ran into me. I don’t know, when I was talking to him, he kept saying that I wrecked him.

"Definitely built up frustration with how he runs his mouth all the time about myself. I know he’s frustrated because he doesn’t run near as good as he used to."

Joey Logano won the race and the $1 million prize. He led all but one of the laps.

Joey Logano celebrates

Joey Logano poses with the trophy in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR All-Star auto race at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, Sunday, May 19, 2024. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

"We were so fast," Logano said. "We came here before for testing and ran over 800 laps and really figured out what it was going to take to win the race."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

