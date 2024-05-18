NASCAR driver belly-flops into massive flood on pit road as rain postpones race

A monstrous rainstorm postponed Saturday's NASCAR truck race, but those on the track still made the most of it.

The storm moved through North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, site of Sunday's All-Star Open and Saturday's Craftsman Truck Series Wright Brand 250.

Pole qualifying was canceled Saturday morning, but the race started on time, as positioning was set per the rule book. However, lightning in the area brought the red flag out on Lap 81 at roughly 2:30 p.m. ET.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Fans were asked to clear the grandstand and take cover as rain began to fall.

VIEW ON X

NASCAR then announced at 5:05 p.m. ET the remainder of the race would be postponed until 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday, and heat races for the All-Star Open slated for Saturday were canceled. Positioning for the race will be set based on the rule book.

Rain flooded pit road so badly, it was roughly thigh-high for some on the track.

NASCAR STAR’S DAUGHTER BRINGS RACE-WINNING AMERICAN FLAG TO SCHOOL: I’M SO ‘PROUD’

One person in a video taken by FOX Business senior producer Justin Freiman could be seen swimming and diving in the water.

A few seconds later, a driver did a belly flop.

The weather affected racing Friday night, as well. All-Star Race qualifying and a pit crew challenge at North Wilkesboro Speedway scheduled for Friday night has been postponed due to rain.

NASCAR announced Saturday and Sunday tickets would be honored Sunday with some stipulations.

Saturday ticketholders will receiver "priority seating" for the finish of the truck race, while those who have tickets for Sunday will then get seating for the All-Star Race, in the event of same-seat purchases.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Twenty drivers will participate in the $1 million All-Star Race following the conclusion of the Wright Brand 250.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.