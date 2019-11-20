Myles Garrett appeals indefinite suspension, made 'precedent-based' argument: report

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett appealed Wednesday his indefinite suspension, which was levied against him for taking Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback Mason Rudolph’s helmet and hitting him with it.

Garrett made a “precedent-based” argument to have his suspension reduced, ESPN reported. Garrett reportedly cited a separate helmet-swinging incident in which occurred in 2013 and the player in question received much less discipline than what the defensive end got for his incident.

The helmet-swinging incident occurred in the preseason between Houston Texans defensive end Antonio Smith and Miami Dolphins offensive lineman Richie Incognito. Smith appeared to rip the helmet off of Incognito and swing it toward his head.

Smith received a three-game suspension, which included two preseason games and one regular-season game over the incident.

Garrett was given an indefinite suspension for his actions. Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey received three games for punching and kicking Garrett in the helmet in retaliation and Browns defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi got one game for pushing Rudolph to the ground on the side of the brawl.

Garrett apologized for his actions Friday.

“I made a terrible mistake. I lost my cool and what I did was selfish and unacceptable,” Garrett said. “I know that we are all responsible for our actions and I can only prove my true character through my actions moving forward. I want to apologize to Mason Rudolph, my teammates, our entire organization, our fans and to the NFL. I know have to be accountable for what happened, learn from my mistake and I fully intend to do so.”

The NFL is looking to make a final decision on Garrett’s appeal in the next “day or two”, according to ESPN.