MRI reveals inflammation in Grandal's bothersome shoulder

An MRI conducted on Yasmani Grandal revealed that the Dodgers catcher has inflammation in his shoulder, which has been hampering his play over the past month.

Grandal originally injured his left non-throwing shoulder in Philadelphia in August after being hit by a foul ball while catching.

Although he avoided a trip to the disabled list, Grandal's performance has significantly dipped since the incident, as he is hitting .055 (3 for 66) with 21 strikeouts in the 18 games in which he's played since leaving Philadelphia.

Dodgers beat writers reported Tuesday that Grandal will play with the condition for the remainder of the 2015 season, and is hopeful he will be able to return to the team for its weekend series in Arizona against the Diamondbacks.

While Grandal's season has been on the decline, his replacement, A.J. Ellis has thrived since being reinstated as the Dodgers' principal catcher.

In the 15 games in which he has played since the Philadelphia series in August, Ellis is hitting .317/.462/.512 with two home runs and six RBI in 41 at-bats, boosting his season split to .246/.369/.381 from .215/.324/.323.