MP Motorsport driver Dilano van ‘t Hoff dies after crash at race in Belgium

van ‘t Hoff was 18 years old

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
MP Motorsport driver Dilano van ‘t Hoff, 18, died Saturday after a crash at the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine in Belgium, his team said in a statement. 

"MP Motorsport is deeply saddened to confirm that our driver, Dilano van ’t Hoff has passed away as a result of a crash during the second race of the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine at Spa Francorchamps," the statement read. 

F2 community holds a moment of silence for Dilano van't Hoff

The F2 community stand for a minutes silence to commemorate the passing of Dilano van't Hoff of the Netherlands and MP Motorsport in the Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine event at Spa-Francorchamp during the Round 8:Spielberg Sprint race of the Formula 2 Championship at Red Bull Ring on July 1, 2023, in Spielberg, Austria.  (Clive Rose/Getty Images)

"We are devastated at the loss of one of our brightest Dutch talents, who brought so much energy to our team during the years he raced with us. Dilano has been a part of our racing family since his motorsport debut with MP back in 2021.

"We offer our sincere condolences to Dilano’s family and his loved ones, and are in full support of them and our team members who have lost not only a driver but a friend as well."

Van ’t Hoff won the Spanish F4 championship in 2021 and was ranked 15th in the FRECA standings entering Saturday. 

"Formula Regional European Championship by Alpine sadly announces the death of MP Motorsport driver Dilano Van ‘T Hoff. The incident happened during Spa-Francorchamps race 2," FRECA said in statement. "We want to express our sincere condolences to the family, team and friends.

"Royal Automobile Club of Belgium, the Circuit of Spa-Francorchamps and SRO Motorsports Group join Alpine and ACI in expressing their sincerest condolences to the driver’s family, team and friends." 

A general view of the Spa-Francorchamps race track

View on Raidillon and Eau Rouge at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack during the TotalEnergies 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps - FIA WEC race at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on April 29, 2023, in Spa, Belgium.  (Sjoerd van der Wal/Getty Images)

Van ‘t Hoff was involved in a multi-car wreck in wet conditions, according to multiple reports. 

A minute of silence was held before the main 24 Hours of Spa race on Saturday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

