Former MMA fighter dead after saving four girls from strong current at one of world’s deepest lakes: report

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A former mixed martial artist died after playing hero, saving four girls from a strong current, according to reports.

Medet Zheenaliev, 30, spotted four girls swimming in Lake Issyk-Kul in his home country of Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday, and one of them was reportedly pulled under the current.

Zheenaliev and a friend went into the water to save the girls, but the fighter never resurfaced, according to The Sun.

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Divers found his body the next day.

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The lake is the ninth-deepest in the world, reaching a depth of 2,192 feet.

Zheenaliev had four professional fights, splitting them even with two wins and two losses. His debut was a victory over Vladimir Kravchuk on Sept. 23, 2017, in Fightpro's Battle for the Belt in Moscow. Zheenaliev earned the victory with an armbar submission 2:08 into the fight.

At the Battle on Volga 3 six months later, he defeated Shamil Temirkhanov in a first-round knockout.

He did not have the same success in his final two fights, tapping out to a rear-naked choke in the second round against Akhmadkhan Bokov at the Road to M-1 on April 7, 2018.

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He then took a nearly 17-month hiatus and fought Makkasharip Zaynukov at GFC 16, but doctors stopped the fight after round one and gave Zaynukov the victory.

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