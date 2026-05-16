Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Sports

Former MMA fighter dead after saving four girls from strong current at one of world’s deepest lakes: report

Medet Zheenaliev, 30, went into Lake Issyk-Kul in Kyrgyzstan to help the girls but never resurfaced

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 15 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 15

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former mixed martial artist died after playing hero, saving four girls from a strong current, according to reports.

Medet Zheenaliev, 30, spotted four girls swimming in Lake Issyk-Kul in his home country of Kyrgyzstan on Tuesday, and one of them was reportedly pulled under the current.

Zheenaliev and a friend went into the water to save the girls, but the fighter never resurfaced, according to The Sun.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A general view of the Octagon cage during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall Arena in Atlantic City

The Octagon cage is seen during the UFC Fight Night event at Boardwalk Hall Arena in Atlantic City, New Jersey, on March 30, 2024. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Divers found his body the next day.

FATHER DIES TRYING TO SAVE 7-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER AFTER GIANT WAVE SWEEPS HER OUT TO SEA AT CALIFORNIA BEACH

The lake is the ninth-deepest in the world, reaching a depth of 2,192 feet.

Zheenaliev had four professional fights, splitting them even with two wins and two losses. His debut was a victory over Vladimir Kravchuk on Sept. 23, 2017, in Fightpro's Battle for the Belt in Moscow. Zheenaliev earned the victory with an armbar submission 2:08 into the fight.

A general view of the UFC Octagon inside The Arena in Abu Dhabi during UFC 242

A general view of the Octagon during UFC 242 at The Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Sept. 7, 2019. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC)

At the Battle on Volga 3 six months later, he defeated Shamil Temirkhanov in a first-round knockout.

He did not have the same success in his final two fights, tapping out to a rear-naked choke in the second round against Akhmadkhan Bokov at the Road to M-1 on April 7, 2018.

A general view of the UFC Octagon inside Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

A general view of the UFC Octagon inside Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, prior to the UFC 328 event on May 9, 2026. (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

He then took a nearly 17-month hiatus and fought Makkasharip Zaynukov at GFC 16, but doctors stopped the fight after round one and gave Zaynukov the victory.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue