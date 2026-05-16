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NBA Playoffs

It's Game 7, and we have a bet locked in as the Cavaliers and legacies are on the line against the Pistons

Harden's Game 7 history shows 35.3% shooting and 22.2% from three in elimination games

By David Troy Fox News
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The NBA takes a lot of flak for having meaningless games, and I can definitely understand it, watching on a random Wednesday in January. However, the playoffs have delivered over and over to viewers and rewarded us for putting up with garbage regular-season games.

This will be the fourth Game 7 of the playoffs. Three series have been sweeps, and the other three have been six games. That shows competitive hoops. Now, how do we bet this Game 7 in the Eastern Conference?

The Cleveland Cavaliers blew it. After not winning a road game all postseason, they took Game 5 in surprising fashion. It looked like they were going to win in six games. After all, they hadn't lost a game at home in the postseason.

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Instead, Detroit came out and blitzed the Cavs, never giving them a chance to get their footing. They lost in an ugly fashion and now have to figure out a way to win a game on the road.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden driving to the basket against Detroit Pistons players

Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden drives to the basket against the Detroit Pistons during the second half of Game 5 in the second-round NBA playoffs in Detroit on May 13, 2026. (Duane Burleson/AP)

It isn't just the Cavs' fate that rests in this game. It is also the legacy of James Harden and, to a lesser extent, Donovan Mitchell.

We know that Mitchell is a very good player, but he isn't regarded as one of the best players ever. Harden is. Unfortunately, Harden has struggled in Game 7s. He's averaged 19.1 points, 7.3 assists and 5.8 rebounds. That's not terrible, but looking at his shooting percentages, he is at 35.3% and 22.2% in those games. He actually is 4-4 overall in the games, but in his past three, he has scored a combined 34 points over 113 minutes.

The Detroit Pistons seem to like playing with their backs against the wall. They are a gritty team, so I suppose it makes sense.

Detroit Pistons' Jalen Duren reacting after a pass goes out of bounds during a basketball game

Detroit Pistons' Jalen Duren reacts after allowing a pass to go out of bounds in the second half of Game 4 of the second-round NBA playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Cleveland on May 11, 2026. (Sue Ogrocki/AP)

Cade Cunningham continues to deliver for the team, and he finally got some help in Game 6 from Jalen Duren. This was never going to be an easy series for Duren, but it feels like he is taking more time to mature than others. He definitely improved this year, but the consistency they need from him just isn't there yet.

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Now as the team goes home they will need Duren to be a beast on the glass. If he can keep the Pistons in the rebounding battle, they should win this game with ease. They won Game 6 by just three rebounds, but that takes away a big dimension of what Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley do for the Cavs. It isn't everything, though, as the Pistons won the rebounding battle in both losses in Cleveland.

I don't see this being a runaway game for the Pistons. Mitchell and Cunningham likely will cancel each other out with scoring. Harden needs to establish himself as the third-best player on the floor. I haven't seen him do that in the postseason, yet.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell talking with guard James Harden on basketball court

Cleveland Cavaliers All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and James Harden talk during Game 2 in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs vs. the Toronto Raptors at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Ohio. (David Dermer/Imagn Images)

This is the second Game 7 of the playoffs for both of the clubs, so it isn't like either will be caught off guard about what this entails.

If I look at it objectively, I think the Cavs have the better players. However, the Pistons have looked significantly better this season, and definitely in the playoffs overall. Both are prone to issues and slipping. The Cavs shouldn't be as they are a veteran team.

This game has to be won by Cleveland, though. There is too much riding on the franchise and legacies of guys for them to not prepare properly for it. Maybe that's weak analysis, but I'm taking the Cavs with the points and I do think they win outright. I expect a monster game from Mitchell, and Harden should get 10+ assists.

Either way, whoever wins will lose to the New York Knicks.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on X/Twitter: @futureprez2024 

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