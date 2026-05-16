Mets pitcher Clay Holmes suffers broken leg after getting hit with 111 mph line drive: 'A huge blow'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New York Mets starting rotation took a major blow on Friday night.

Starting pitcher Clay Holmes broke his right leg after getting smoked by an 111 mph line drive by New York Yankees designated hitter Spencer Jones in the Mets’ 5-2 loss at Citi Field.

In the top of the fourth inning, with the Mets down 3-0, Jones ripped Holmes’ 94 mph sinker right back at him. The ball ricocheted off Holmes’ leg into foul territory on the first-base side. The 33-year-old pitcher jogged to first base and then was checked on by trainers and manager Carlos Mendoza.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Holmes remained in the game despite the fracture. His next six pitches were balls, but Holmes then got consecutive strikeouts and retired Aaron Judge on a fly ball with the bases loaded to finish a scoreless inning.

Holmes was lifted following a one-out walk in the fifth. He threw 95 pitches, including 26 while facing seven batters after getting hit by Jones' line drive.

"He said he was fine. That’s the crazy part. We went out, checked him out, threw a couple pitches, was able to finish the inning," Mendoza said. "Comes back in and he didn’t even give me a chance. He said, ‘I’m good to go back out,’ and he goes back out there. Sent him for X-rays and this is what we’re dealing with now."

Mendoza said those X-rays showed a fractured right fibula that will sideline Holmes "for a long time."

ZERO BS. JUST DAKICH. TAKE THE DON'T @ ME PODCAST ON THE ROAD. DOWNLOAD NOW!

"That’s the hard part to understand. He was fine, we checked him, finished the inning, he goes back out because he feels good. And then the last pitch, something didn’t look right. He came out, I’m talking to him in the dugout, he’s like, yeah, something didn’t feel right," Mendoza said.

Holmes had been one of the lone bright spots in what has otherwise been a dismal season for the Mets. In nine starts, he has a 2.39 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings.

Holmes (4-4) was charged with four runs and seven hits over 4 1/3 innings in the loss, striking out eight and walking two. He entered Friday third in the National League with a 1.86 ERA.

DETROIT TIGERS BROADCASTERS RIP MLB REPLAY AFTER CALLS ARE OVERTURNED: 'THIS IS GONNA GET UGLY IN A HURRY'

The Mets starter signed a three-year, $38 million contract with the team as a free agent in the 2025 offseason. Holmes was a reliever with the Yankees, and the Mets converted him into a starter, where he has been dependable.

"It’s a huge blow. He’s been one of our most consistent guys that we have in our rotation," Mendoza said.

Jones, who trains with Holmes in Nashville during the offseason, said the news is tough to hear.

"It’s tough to hear," Jones said. "I hit the ball and then I saw it come back towards me. It sounded loud."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"He’s a tough guy. Workhorse. Competitor. Says a lot about who he is to go back out there again the next inning with a broken leg. It’s incredible."

The loss dropped the Mets to 18-26. They sit in last place in the National League East and are 12.5 games back of the red-hot Atlanta Braves (31-14) for first place in the division.

The Mets will look to bounce back against the Yankees (28-17) on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. ET in the second game of the Subway Series.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.