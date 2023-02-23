Expand / Collapse search
LeBron James
Most hyped NBA prospect since LeBron James calls out ‘fake’ article, FIBA apologizes

Victor Wembanyama is widely regarded as the surefire No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The projected No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama, is the most exciting NBA prospect since LeBron James

Everyone is clambering to get a piece of the French star

Victor Wembanyama, #1 of Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, shoots a free throw during the match between Boulogne-Levallois and JDA Dijon at Palais des Sports Marcel Cerdan on Feb. 10, 2023 in Levallois-Perret, France.

And it is creating some issues. 

On Wednesday, Wembanyama called out the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) website for publishing a "fake" interview with him. 

"4 days ago, [FIBA] published a FAKE interview with me," Wembanyama posted to his Instagram story. "WTF???"

The supposed interview was published on the site as an "exclusive interview" with the 7-foot-4-inch star. 

Victor Wembanyama, #1 of Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, signs autographs after the match between Boulogne-Levallois and JDA Dijon at Palais des Sports Marcel Cerdan on Feb. 10, 2023 in Levallois-Perret, France. 

Shortly after his post, FIBA released a statement apologizing to Wembanyama for the article. 

"An article featuring a supposed interview with Victor Wembanyama was recently published on the FIBA website," the statement reads. "After doubts were expressed by the player regarding the interview, which was provided to FIBA by a long-time French contributor, the veracity of the interview could not be confirmed. 

"FIBA has without delay removed the article and all related social media posts, and has immediately terminated the relationship with the freelance reporter." 

Wembanyama currently plays for the Metropolitans 92, a French team located outside of Paris, as he prepares for the NBA Draft in June. 

The teams at the bottom of the NBA standings are hoping the lottery balls fall their way as the Wembanyama sweepstakes continue. 

Victor Wembanyama, #1 of Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, reacts to a play during the match between Boulogne-Levallois and JDA Dijon at Palais des Sports Marcel Cerdan on Feb. 10, 2023 in Levallois-Perret, France.

"There is no wrong team," Wembanyama told ESPN in a recent interview. 

"I am not worried; there is no bad organization. I never tell myself I don't like to go there."

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.