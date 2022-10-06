LeBron James calls French phenom Victor Wembanyama a 'generational talent'

France's Victor Wembanyama went viral overnight after dropping 37 points and going 7-for-11 from behind the 3-point arc … as a 7-foot-4 18-year-old.

He, along with Steeve Ho You Fat, took the basketball world by storm when their professional team, the Metropolitans 92 of France, took on the NBA G League Ignite.

And an all-time great was impressed.

LeBron James was asked about Wembanyama and called him a "generational talent."

Several players have been called "unicorns," but James took it a step further.

"He's more like an alien," James suggested.

A general manager said Wembanyama is a "7-foot-4 [Kevin] Durant who blocks shots," and because fans were able to see him play on a livestream, GMs can sell a tanking strategy for him.

Wembanyama is widely regarded as the surefire No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft next year.