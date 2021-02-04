Morten Andersen reflects on missed opportunity with 2003 Chiefs team

Pro Football Hall of Famer Morten Andersen had a fantastic two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs during his playing days.

"I loved it, loved it, loved it," Andersen told Fox News on Thursday.

Andersen was a member of the 2003 Chiefs team that finished with a 13-3 record and made an appearance in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs, before falling, 38-31, in a shootout to Peyton Manning and the Indianapolis Colts at Arrowhead Stadium.

That season, the Chiefs had one of the most prolific offenses in NFL history.

Running back Priest Holmes had 27 rushing touchdowns, quarterback Trent Green threw for 4,000 yards and 24 scores, kick return specialist Dante Hall had four kicks returned for TDs, and Kansas City had two Hall of Famers on the offensive line -- Will Shields and Willie Roaf -- as well as Hall of Fame tight end Tony Gonzalez.

Andersen looks back and believes that team had what it took to make it to the Super Bowl that season, but the Chiefs didn’t get the job done.

"It was a great community and great vibe at Arrowhead," Andersen, the host of the "Great Dane Nation" podcast, said. "There were 80,000 red fans. Just incredible. Very much like a college football atmosphere. We were really good in 2002-03. We had amazing offensive players. We really should have gone deep in the playoffs, maybe should have made it all the way to the Super Bowl… We had home-field advantage, we just didn’t get it done. We should have gotten it done, but we didn’t."

Even though Andersen didn’t have an opportunity to lift the Lombardi Trophy with the Chiefs, he’s enjoying the success that the organization is having as of late with Patrick Mahomes as the team’s quarterback, and head coach Andy Reid steering the ship.

"It’s fun to watch the Chiefs," Andersen said. "There’s a tight sense of community there. It’s special. It’s a special organization. It starts with great ownership, and of course with Andy Reid. What a coach. Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy. Great offensive mind. I’m very happy for them, and I hope they win."