Moreno, Watt, Janikowski named AFC weekly winners

Denver Broncos running back Knowshon Moreno, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and Oakland Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski have been selected as the AFC's top players for Week 15 of the NFL season.

Moreno earned the offensive award after rushing for 118 yards with a touchdown in Denver's 34-17 win at Baltimore. He recorded his second straight 100-yard game and helped the Broncos to their ninth straight win.

Watt picked up the defensive honor for the second time this season, having previously captured it in Week 2. He registered a team-high 10 tackles and tied a career best with three sacks while forcing a fumble, as Houston clinched the AFC South with a 29-17 win over Indianapolis.

Janikowski garnered the special teams award after accounting for all of Oakland's points in a 15-0 win over Kansas City. He kicked field goals of 20, 50, 57, 30 and 41 yards for his seventh career weekly honor.