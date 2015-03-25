Montoya, Jets blank Sabres

Winnipeg, MB (SportsNetwork.com) - Al Montoya turned aside 27 shots for his second shutout of the season to lead the Winnipeg Jets over the Buffalo Sabres, 3-0, at MTS Centre.

Keaton Ellerby, Jacob Trouba, and Anthony Peluso all lit the lamp for the Jets, winners of three straight.

"Confidence, I mean as a goalie that might be your number one strength or weakness. For me it's just about doing the right things in practice and working hard. Like I said earlier the team is doing a great job in front of me," said Montoya on the win.

Jhonas Enroth allowed two goals on 25 shots as the Sabres have now dropped two of their last three.

The Jets opened the scoring 10:42 into the first. Andrew Ladd took the puck off a Buffalo defender and threw a pass across the blue line to Ellerby, who slapped the puck through the arm of Enroth from the point for his second of the season.

Buffalo appeared to even the game at 14:39, but its goal was quickly waved off after the net was displaced. Drew Stafford was pushed into the net right before Nick Foligno's shot crossed the goal line.

"It's just unfortunate that we couldn't find a way to get one in, we were starting with the one that was over turned. It's a close call I guess, I mean, it's tough when it doesn't go your way but we had some good tips that were close but just weren't enough to get in," said Stafford.

Trouba extended Winnipeg's lead at 13:06 in the second. Chris Thorburn skated up the right side into the Buffalo zone and dropped a pass back to Trouba, who fired a laser past Enroth.

Peluso tallied the last goal on an empty net with 1:28 remaining in the third.

Game Notes

Montoya earned his fifth career shutout ... Ladd extended his point streak to four games ... Buffalo has not won in Winnipeg since Feb. 10, 1993 ... Thorburn played in his 500th career game, while Buffalo's Mike Weber appeared in his 200th game ... Both teams are back in action on Thursday as Buffalo travels to Minnesota and Winnipeg will play in Ottawa.