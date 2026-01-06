Montana State wins first FCS national championship since 1984 after thrilling OT victory over Illinois State

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Montana State Bobcats defeated the Illinois State Redbirds 35-34 in an overtime thriller to win the program's first FCS championship since 1984 on Monday night.

Last season, the Bobcats lost in the championship in a shootout. The season before, they lost in the quarterfinals after they had an extra point blocked.

This season had an inauspicious start, as the Bobcats lost their first two games. However, they rattled off 14 straight wins to capture the elusive national title.

Montana State beat their in-state rivals, Montana, twice in a four-week span as they beat them in the semifinals.

Head coach Brent Vigen is already focused on next year, saying the team is building for more.

"To be able to clear that hurdle and know that yes, this ’25 group accomplished what hadn’t been done in a long time," Vigen said. "You know, we’re building for more."

The future looks bright for the Bobcats, as they had just nine seniors on their title-winning team.

The Bobcats jumped out to a 21-7 lead at halftime, and kept it a two-score game in the third quarter, leading 28-14, but the Redbirds stormed back.

Illinois State tied the game at 28-28 and had a chance to take the lead with 57 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Redbirds kicker Michael Cosentino had a 38-yard field goal attempt, but it was blocked by Bobcats defensive back Jhase McMillan.

Illinois State scored first in overtime, as quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse connected with wide receiver Dylan Lord on a 10-yard touchdown to go up 34-28, but ran into more kicking woes. Bobcats defensive end Hunter Parsons blocked the extra point, keeping the score at 34-28.

Bobcats quarterback Justin Lamson tied the game with a 14-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Taco Dowler to make it 34-34, and kicker Myles Sansted buried the extra point to give Montana State the win.

"Taco was wide open," Lamson said. "I got hit so I was just trying to give him a chance and the rest is history, and Myles did his thing and that was the game."

Vigen, who was in his third title appearance in five seasons as head coach, said the wins aren’t supposed to come easily.

"What a hard-fought game, and these things aren’t supposed to come easily, I guess," Vigen said.

