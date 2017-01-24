Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series gear now on sale

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series era has arrived -- and now, so has the gear.

Nearly two full years after Sprint announced it would pull the plug as title sponsor of the sanctioning body's Premier Series at the end of 2016, NASCAR announced in early December in Las Vegas that Monster Energy would be taking over that role in 2017 and beyond.

"Obviously, they're an edgy brand," NASCAR chairman and CEO Brian France said of Monster Energy when the deal was first announced. "They're a fun brand. They get out a millennial audience in a different way than we probably had -- clearly than we've ever associated with, particularly at this level. And they know what they're doing. This is their DNA."

France said then that because Monster Energy has extensive motorsports experience, they would be able to hit the ground running despite the late date of the announcement.

The fact that a little over one month later, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series gear already is hitting the shelves and being made available on-line seems to be proof of that assertion.

