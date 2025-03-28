MLW star Brett Ryan Gosselin looks to give Rogue Horsemen championship gold at Battle Riot VII

Brett Ryan Gosselin (BRG) burst onto the Major League Wrestling scene as the flashy up-and-comer who bore a stunning resemblance to Ryan Gosling’s Ken in the film "Barbie."

But over the last year, he’s separated himself from that guy and has found a place in the Rogue Horsemen with Bobby Fish, C.J. and Brock Anderson. It’s the newfound toughness he’s hoping that carries into Battle Riot VII with the Major League Wrestling World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

Gosselin was one of the 40 men in a match last year, but he did not come out the winner.

"Last year was a little different," he explained to Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "I was running up by myself. I was pretty much a one-man show back then. This year, I have C.W. Anderson, Brock Anderson and Bobby Fish by my side. So, planning’s been going on for months now for strategy going into the Battle Riot for this year.

"When it comes to gold, BRG is the guy who is always searching for gold. I said at the beginning of 2025 that this is the year for the Rogue Horsemen to become a championship franchise and winning the MLW title would be the best first step into making that a reality."

With his sights on championship gold, Gosselin made clear that all the "Barbie" business is in the rearview mirror, even as Battle Riot VII is set to take place at Thunder Studios Arena in Long Beach, California, for its Los Angeles County debut.

"For people that don’t know, they just assume that Brett Ryan Gosselin is my stage name, it’s my real name. And with that said, a lot of what you see on TV is just naturally me," he explained. "That’s just who I am as a person. I’ve always grown up with my father telling me that it doesn’t matter how you win at the end of the day, as long as you win. History books are going to remember you as a winner and that’s what I focus on.

"When it comes to the ‘Barbie’ stuff, I played into it a little bit during the ‘Barbie’ movie when it was super popular, and obviously Ryan Gosling was Ken in that movie, so I had a little fun with that. But, you know, people can draw those comparisons now, but I think I very much surpassed Ryan Gosling’s popularity from that ‘Barbie’ movie."

Gosselin will be one of 40 men looking to walk out of Long Beach with championship gold.

Matt Riddle is the current champion and looks to defend his title. Bishop Dyer, Donovan Dijak, Tom Lawlor, Jesus Rodriguez, Anthony Green and others will compete as well.

Battle Riot VII takes place on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET.