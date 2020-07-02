MLB's 2020 pandemic-shortened season: Everything you need to know

The 2020 MLB season will be totally different – one that has never been seen before.

The coronavirus pandemic forced the league to reconsider starting on time and think about how games were going to be played as the U.S. and the rest of the world combat the disease.

After tense negotiations between the owners and the players union, Commissioner Rob Manfred stepped in to implement a 60-game season set to begin on July 23 or 24.

Each team is set to play against each of its four divisional rivals 10 times, and four games against the other five clubs in the corresponding division in the other league. A team will make only one trip to each city it visits, according to the plan.

Other details included: games involving National League teams will include designated hitters; at the start of extra innings, there will be a runner on second base, and the number of playoff teams will remain at 10. Additionally, the trade deadline will be Aug. 31 while the deadline for postseason eligibility is Sept. 15. Also, active rosters will be 30 during the first two weeks of the season, 28 during the second two weeks and 26 following that. Teams will not expand to 28 roster spots on Sept. 1, as originally intended this year.

Because no minor league games are being played this year, teams will be able to hold onto 60 players, including a taxi squad. Up to three players from the taxi squad can travel with a team to a game, and one of the three must be a catcher.

MLB is also keeping the innovation of the three-batter minimum for pitchers, but decided to keep the injured list minimum for pitchers at 10 days rather than 15, as initially intended.

Read below to review each team’s season preview.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS

2019 finish: 2nd NL West

Record: 85-77

Manager: Torey Lovullo

ATLANTA BRAVES

2019 finish: 1st NL East

Record: 97-65

Manager: Brian Snitker

BALTIMORE ORIOLES

2019 finish: 5th AL East

Record: 54-108

Manager: Brandon Hyde

BOSTON RED SOX

2019 finish: 3rd AL East

Record: 84-78

Manager: Ron Roenicke

CHICAGO CUBS

2019 finish: 3rd NL Central

Record: 84-78

Manager: David Ross

CHICAGO WHITE SOX

2019 finish: 3rd AL Central

Record: 72-89

Manager: Rick Renteria

CINCINNATI REDS

2019 finish: 4th NL Central

Record: 75-87

Manager: David Bell

CLEVELAND INDIANS

2019 finish: 2nd AL Central

Record: 93-69

Manager: Terry Francona

COLORADO ROCKIES

2019 finish: 4th NL West

Record: 71-91

Manager: Bud Black

DETROIT TIGERS

2019 finish: 5th AL Central

Record: 47-114

Manager: Ron Gardenhire

HOUSTON ASTROS

2019 finish: 1st AL West

Record: 107-55

Manager: Dusty Baker

KANSAS CITY ROYALS

2019 finish: 4th AL Central

Record: 59-103

Manager: Mike Matheny

LOS ANGELES ANGELS

2019 finish: 4th AL West

Record: 72-90

Manager: Joe Maddon

LOS ANGELES DODGERS

2019 finish: 1st NL West

Record: 106-56

Manager: Dave Roberts

MIAMI MARLINS

2019 finish: 5th NL Central

Record: 57-105

Manager: Don Mattingly

MILWAUKEE BREWERS

2019 finish: 2nd NL Central

Record: 89-73

Manager: Craig Counsell

MINNESOTA TWINS

2019 finish: 1st AL Central

Record: 101-61

Manager: Rocco Baldelli

NEW YORK METS

2019 finish: 3rd AL East

Record: 86-76

Manager: Luis Rojas

NEW YORK YANKEES

2019 finish: 1st AL East

Record: 103-59

Manager: Aaron Boone

OAKLAND ATHLETICS

2019 finish: 2nd AL West

Record: 97-65

Manager: Bob Melvin

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

2019 finish: 4th NL East

Record: 81-81

Manager: Joe Girardi

PITTSBURGH PIRATES

2019 finish: 5th NL Centra

Record: 69-93

Manager: Derek Shelton

SAN DIEGO PADRES

2019 finish: 5th NL West

Record: 70-92

Manager: Jayce Tingler

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS

2019 finish: 3rd NL West

Record: 77-85

Manager: Gabe Kapler

SEATTLE MARINERS

2019 finish: 5th AL Central

Record: 68-94

Manager: Scott Servais

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS

2019 finish: 1st NL Central

Record: 91-71

Manager: Mike Shildt

TAMPA BAY RAYS

2019 finish: 2nd AL East

Record: 96-66

Manager: Kevin Cash

TEXAS RANGERS

2019 finish: 3rd AL Central

Record: 78-84

Manager: Chris Woodward

TORONTO BLUE JAYS

2019 finish: 4th AL East

Record: 67-95

Manager: Charlie Montoyo

WASHINGTON NATIONALS

2019 finish: 2nd NL East

Record: 93-69

Manager: Davey Martinez

