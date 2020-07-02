MLB's 2020 pandemic-shortened season: Everything you need to know

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.
The 2020 MLB season will be totally different – one that has never been seen before.
The coronavirus pandemic forced the league to reconsider starting on time and think about how games were going to be played as the U.S. and the rest of the world combat the disease.
After tense negotiations between the owners and the players union, Commissioner Rob Manfred stepped in to implement a 60-game season set to begin on July 23 or 24.
Each team is set to play against each of its four divisional rivals 10 times, and four games against the other five clubs in the corresponding division in the other league. A team will make only one trip to each city it visits, according to the plan.
Other details included: games involving National League teams will include designated hitters; at the start of extra innings, there will be a runner on second base, and the number of playoff teams will remain at 10. Additionally, the trade deadline will be Aug. 31 while the deadline for postseason eligibility is Sept. 15. Also, active rosters will be 30 during the first two weeks of the season, 28 during the second two weeks and 26 following that. Teams will not expand to 28 roster spots on Sept. 1, as originally intended this year.
Because no minor league games are being played this year, teams will be able to hold onto 60 players, including a taxi squad. Up to three players from the taxi squad can travel with a team to a game, and one of the three must be a catcher.
MLB is also keeping the innovation of the three-batter minimum for pitchers, but decided to keep the injured list minimum for pitchers at 10 days rather than 15, as initially intended.
Read below to review each team’s season preview.
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS
FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws during the second inning of spring training baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Scottsdale Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)
2019 finish: 2nd NL West
Record: 85-77
Manager: Torey Lovullo
ATLANTA BRAVES
Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves looks on from the dugout during the fourth inning of a spring training baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Ed Smith Stadium on February 26, 2020 in Sarasota, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)
2019 finish: 1st NL East
Record: 97-65
Manager: Brian Snitker
BALTIMORE ORIOLES
Baltimore Orioles' Dilson Herrera, center, is greeted by Cedric Mullins, left, and Mason Williams after he hit a three-run home run during an intrasquad game at baseball training camp Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
2019 finish: 5th AL East
Record: 54-108
Manager: Brandon Hyde
BOSTON RED SOX
Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers heads to the plate for an at-bat during an intra-squad game at Fenway Park on Thursday, July 9, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
2019 finish: 3rd AL East
Record: 84-78
Manager: Ron Roenicke
CHICAGO CUBS
Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester warms up before an intrasquad baseball game at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Friday, July 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
2019 finish: 3rd NL Central
Record: 84-78
Manager: David Ross
CHICAGO WHITE SOX
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert reacts after he was tagging out by Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner during the fourth inning of an exhibition baseball game at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Sunday, July 19, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
2019 finish: 3rd AL Central
Record: 72-89
Manager: Rick Renteria
CINCINNATI REDS
Cincinnati Reds' Sonny Gray throws during an intrasquad game at the baseball team's practice in Cincinnati, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
2019 finish: 4th NL Central
Record: 75-87
Manager: David Bell
CLEVELAND INDIANS
Tyler Freeman (86), Beau Taylor, center, and George Valera celebrate after scoring on a double by Indians' Christian Arroyo off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Kyle Crick during the eighth inning of an exhibition baseball game in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
2019 finish: 2nd AL Central
Record: 93-69
Manager: Terry Francona
COLORADO ROCKIES
Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado takes part in drills during the baseball team's practice Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
2019 finish: 4th NL West
Record: 71-91
Manager: Bud Black
DETROIT TIGERS
FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 file photo, Detroit Tigers pitcher Jordan Zimmermann throws against the Chicago White Sox in the first inning of a baseball game in Detroit. Detroit Tigers manager Ron Gardenhire said Saturday, July 18, 2020 that right-hander Jordan Zimmermann is going on the 45-day injured list because of a right forearm strain.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
2019 finish: 5th AL Central
Record: 47-114
Manager: Ron Gardenhire
HOUSTON ASTROS
Houston Astros left fielder Michael Brantley warms up before taking batting practice during a baseball workout Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
2019 finish: 1st AL West
Record: 107-55
Manager: Dusty Baker
KANSAS CITY ROYALS
Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez adjusts his mask during baseball practice at Kauffman Stadium, Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
2019 finish: 4th AL Central
Record: 59-103
Manager: Mike Matheny
LOS ANGELES ANGELS
FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2020, file photo, Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani bats during the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Texas Rangers, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
2019 finish: 4th AL West
Record: 72-90
Manager: Joe Maddon
LOS ANGELES DODGERS
Los Angeles Dodgers' Cody Bellinger (35) is met at home plate after hitting a grand slam during the first inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
2019 finish: 1st NL West
Record: 106-56
Manager: Dave Roberts
MIAMI MARLINS
Miami Marlins' Jose Urena pitches during a baseball workout at Marlins Park, Thursday, July 16, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
2019 finish: 5th NL Central
Record: 57-105
Manager: Don Mattingly
MILWAUKEE BREWERS
Milwaukee Brewers' Orlando Arcia covers his face with his mask during an intrasquad game Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Miller Park in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
2019 finish: 2nd NL Central
Record: 89-73
Manager: Craig Counsell
MINNESOTA TWINS
Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson takes a practice swing during baseball practice Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Minneapolis. The baseball team added Donaldson among a couple of potentially high impact players to the team that won 101 games last season. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
2019 finish: 1st AL Central
Record: 101-61
Manager: Rocco Baldelli
NEW YORK METS
New York Mets Michael Conforto, left, watches as Yoenis Cespedes takes batting practice in the cage before an exhibition game against the New York Yankees, Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Yankee Stadium in New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
2019 finish: 3rd AL East
Record: 86-76
Manager: Luis Rojas
NEW YORK YANKEES
New York Yankees' Clint Frazier rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Mets during the fourth inning of a baseball spring training game Saturday, July 18, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
2019 finish: 1st AL East
Record: 103-59
Manager: Aaron Boone
OAKLAND ATHLETICS
Oakland Athletics pitcher Lou Trivino, left, warms up during baseball practice Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Oakland, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)
2019 finish: 2nd AL West
Record: 97-65
Manager: Bob Melvin
PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES
Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper comes home for his three-run homer during the second inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Washington. The Phillies won 7-2. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
2019 finish: 4th NL East
Record: 81-81
Manager: Joe Girardi
PITTSBURGH PIRATES
Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Kyle Crick delivers during the eighth inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Pittsburgh, Saturday, July 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
2019 finish: 5th NL Centra
Record: 69-93
Manager: Derek Shelton
SAN DIEGO PADRES
FILE - In this July 8, 2020, file photo, San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado bats during baseball training at Petco Park in San Diego. Machado has vowed to play better than he did during his first season after signing a $300 million, 10-year deal. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull,File)
2019 finish: 5th NL West
Record: 70-92
Manager: Jayce Tingler
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
San Francisco Giants' Chadwick Tromp, left, walks with Johnny Cueto, center, and another player during baseball practice in San Francisco, Tuesday, July 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
2019 finish: 3rd NL West
Record: 77-85
Manager: Gabe Kapler
SEATTLE MARINERS
Seattle Mariners pitcher Justus Sheffield throws in the bullpen at a baseball practice Tuesday, July 7, 2020, in Seattle. Even in a 60-game sprint season, this will not be the year that team comes to fruition. If anything, the truncated season may delay some of the Mariner's rebuilding plans, but still with the optimistic hope the club begins turning the corner into contention in 2021. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
2019 finish: 5th AL Central
Record: 68-94
Manager: Scott Servais
ST. LOUIS CARDINALS
St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong (11) is congratulated by teammates Yadier Molina (4) and Paul Goldschmidt (46) after hitting a two-run home run during an intrasquad practice baseball game at Busch Stadium Thursday, July 9, 2020, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
2019 finish: 1st NL Central
Record: 91-71
Manager: Mike Shildt
TAMPA BAY RAYS
Tampa Bay Rays' Tyler Glasnow, right, bumps fists with catcher Mike Zunino after pitching during baseball practice Tuesday, July 14, 2020, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
2019 finish: 2nd AL East
Record: 96-66
Manager: Kevin Cash
TEXAS RANGERS
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, file photo, Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward walks back to the dugout after making a pitching change during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
2019 finish: 3rd AL Central
Record: 78-84
Manager: Chris Woodward
TORONTO BLUE JAYS
Toronto Blue Jays left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., left, watches teammate Teoscar Hernandez, right, spray sanitizer in the dugout during the first inning of an intersquad baseball action in Toronto on Friday, July 17, 2020. The Blue Jays have been denied approval by the Canadian government to play in Toronto amid the coronavirus pandemic.(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
2019 finish: 4th AL East
Record: 67-95
Manager: Charlie Montoyo
WASHINGTON NATIONALS
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer throws during the first inning of an exhibition baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Nationals Park, Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
2019 finish: 2nd NL East
Record: 93-69
Manager: Davey Martinez
