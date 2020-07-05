Baltimore Orioles: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook
What to know about the team going into the 2020 season.
In a 60-game season, every team appears to have a shot at getting to the postseason and possibly winning a World Series.
The Baltimore Orioles included.
The Orioles have been in the bottom barrel of the league for the last two seasons and has not made the playoffs since 2016 and haven’t won the decision since 2014.
Nonetheless, the team, despite only winning 54 games last season, is filled with young talent who could possibly make an impact in the shortened season. Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle are among the young players who could be brought up due to the unpredictable nature of the season.
Austin Hays is another young player who could start the season in center field.
While the hope maybe minuscule due to the Orioles’ recent track record, the 60-game season is going to be filled with surprises.
2019 finish: 5th AL East
2019 record: 54-108
Manager: Brandon Hyde
Projected Starters
C: Pedro Severino
1B: Chris Davis
2B: Hanser Alberto
3B: Rio Ruiz
SS: Jose Iglesias
OF: Anthony Santander
OF: Austin Hays
OF: D.J. Stewart
DH: Renato Nunez
Projected Rotation/Closer
SP: John Means
SP: Alex Cobb
SP: Asher Wojciechowski
SP: Wade LeBlanc
SP: Tommy Milone
CL: Mychal Givens
