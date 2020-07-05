Baltimore Orioles: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook

In a 60-game season, every team appears to have a shot at getting to the postseason and possibly winning a World Series.

The Baltimore Orioles included.

The Orioles have been in the bottom barrel of the league for the last two seasons and has not made the playoffs since 2016 and haven’t won the decision since 2014.

Nonetheless, the team, despite only winning 54 games last season, is filled with young talent who could possibly make an impact in the shortened season. Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle are among the young players who could be brought up due to the unpredictable nature of the season.

Austin Hays is another young player who could start the season in center field.

While the hope maybe minuscule due to the Orioles’ recent track record, the 60-game season is going to be filled with surprises.

2019 finish: 5th AL East

2019 record: 54-108

Manager: Brandon Hyde

Projected Starters

C: Pedro Severino

1B: Chris Davis

2B: Hanser Alberto

3B: Rio Ruiz

SS: Jose Iglesias

OF: Anthony Santander

OF: Austin Hays

OF: D.J. Stewart

DH: Renato Nunez

Projected Rotation/Closer

SP: John Means

SP: Alex Cobb

SP: Asher Wojciechowski

SP: Wade LeBlanc

SP: Tommy Milone

CL: Mychal Givens

