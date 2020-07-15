Pittsburgh Pirates: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook

The Pittsburgh Pirates have a solid, young team with a load of talent going into the 2020 season.

The main problem they will have is losing two of their top pitchers due to injury. Jameson Taillon is out for the season recovering from Tommy John surgery and Chris Archer is out for the season recovering from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery. Losing those two guys provides a significant blow.

The lineup will be heavily reliant on the ability of Josh Bell to drive in runs and for those in front of him to get on base. Kevin Newman, Bryan Reynolds and Adam Frazier are all good players but reliability and consistency is going to be something they will need to work on in the 60-game sprint.

The Pirates have a ton of competition in the National League Central division and trying to make the postseason the way the year is currently setup is going to be almost impossible.

Through 60 games last season, Pittsburgh was 29-31.

**

2019 finish: 5th NL Central

2019 record: 69-93

Manager: Derek Shelton

**

Projected Starters

C: Jacob Stallings

1B: Josh Bell

2B: Adam Frazier

3B: Colin Moran

SS: Kevin Newman

OF: Bryan Reynolds

OF: Jarrod Dyson

OF: Guillermo Heredia

DH: Gregory Polanco

**

Projected Rotation/Closer

SP: Joe Musgrove

SP: Trevor Williams

SP: Mitch Keller

SP: Derek Holland

SP: Steven Brault

CL: Keone Kela

**