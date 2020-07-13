Los Angeles Angels: 2020 coronavirus pandemic-shortened season outlook

There are a ton of questions about the Los Angeles Angels heading into the 2020 season and they involve their best players.

Mike Trout is the reigning American League MVP and has finished in the top 5 of the AL MVP voting eight times. He also has three AL MVP awards to his name. But he may not be able to defend his award because of the coronavirus pandemic and the upcoming changes in his life.

Trout and his wife are expecting a child and that could force Trout out of the season. Trout has made clear that starting a family is important to him and it might cause him to be away from the Angels once his wife delivers their child.

The Angels have weapons in case Trout does decide to step away. Los Angeles signed Anthony Rendon in the offseason after his impressive final season with the Washington Nationals, which ended in a World Series title. Los Angeles is also getting Shohei Ohtani back at full health. He could end up on the mound during the season as well.

Los Angeles has Joe Maddon at the helm — their third manager in three seasons.

Last year, the Angels were 29-31 through 60 games last season.

2019 finish: 4th AL West

2019 record: 72-90

Manager: Joe Maddon

Projected Starters

C: Jason Castro

1B: Albert Pujols

2B: Tommy La Stella

3B: Anthony Rendon

SS: Andrelton Simmons

OF: Justin Upton

OF: Mike Trout

OF: Brian Goodwin

DH: Shohei Ohtani

Projected Rotation/Closer

SP: Andrew Heaney

SP: Julio Teheran

SP: Dylan Bundy

SP: Griffin Canning

SP: Matt Andriese

CL: Hansel Robles

