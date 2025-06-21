Expand / Collapse search
Pittsburgh Pirates

MLB suspends Pirates’ Dennis Santana four games for swinging at fan during mid-game altercation

Santana said the fan 'crossed the line'

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Major League Baseball suspended Dennis Santana four games after he swung at a fan during a heated altercation during Thursday night’s doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers. 

The Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher was also fined an undisclosed amount. 

Dennis Santana throws pitch

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana throws against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, June 19, 2025, in Detroit.  (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Santana, 29, declined to get into specifics when he addressed the situation with reporters after the game, but did say that the fan involved had "crossed the line. 

"You guys know me — I'm a calm-demeanor type of person," Santana said through an interpreter after the game. "I've never had any issues for any of the teams I've played for. This guy crossed the line a few times."

The incident played out during the seventh inning of the second game near the visitor’s bullpen. Santana was seen approaching the wall with a security guard or officer and pointing in the direction of a fan. 

Dennis Santana on the mound

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Dennis Santana (60) delivers the ball to the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on June 11, 2025. (Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images)

That’s when the reliever leaped up and took a swing at the fan. 

"He crossed the line, and I'd like to leave it at that. I've never had anything like this happen in my eight years in baseball," Santana added. 

Santana will still appear for the Pirates as his appeal of the suspension is reviewed by the league. 

Dennis Santana on the mound

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 27, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

Detroit Tigers spokesperson confirmed to The Athletic on Thursday that the fan was ejected from the game. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.