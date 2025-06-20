Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Pittsburgh Pirates

Pirates reliever Dennis Santana swings at fan who 'crossed the line' during fiery altercation

The fan was reportedly ejected from the stadium by the Tigers

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 20 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Dennis Santana took a swing at a fan during Thursday night’s doubleheader against the Detroit Tigers after saying the individual "crossed the line." 

The incident took place near the visitor’s bullpen during the seventh inning of the second game. Santana declined to discuss specifics of what prompted the altercation. 

Dennis Santana throws pitch

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana, #60, throws against the Detroit Tigers in the ninth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader on Thursday, June 19, 2025 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

"You guys know me — I'm a calm demeanor type of person," Santana said through an interpreter after the game. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I've never had any issues for any of the teams I've played for. This guy crossed the line a few times."

He was pressed further but declined to elaborate on what prompted him to jump and swing at the fan in the stands.  

"He crossed the line, and I'd like to leave it at that. I've never had anything like this happen in my eight years in baseball."

Dennis Santana on the mound

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Dennis Santana, #60, delivers the ball to the Miami Marlins at PNC Park on June 11, 2025. (Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images)

CONTROVERSIAL NATIONAL ANTHEM SINGER AT DODGERS GAME SAYS SHE'S RECEIVED DEATH THREATS

Multiple videos shared online showed Santana approaching the area where the fan was standing. He appeared to be standing next to a security guard or officer and pointed in the direction of the fan before leaping and taking a swing. He was pulled back by a teammate before leaving the bullpen. 

Detroit Tigers spokesperson confirmed to The Athletic that the fan was ejected from the game. 

Santana said he spoke to manager Don Kelly and expressed "regret" for his reaction, adding, "You know I'm a professional."

Dennis Santana on the mound

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Dennis Santana, #60, against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on May 27, 2025. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Santana entered the game in the ninth inning, pitching to one batter before the game was delayed by rain. The Pirates won, 8-4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.