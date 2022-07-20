Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB
Published

MLB All-Star Game 2022: Rachel Robinson honored on her 100th birthday

The players all gathered on the field and wished Robinson a happy birthday during the pregame ceremonies

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 20

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Baseball's All-Stars gathered on the field before Tuesday night's game at Dodger Stadium to honor Rachel Robinson on her 100th birthday.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts led the tribute to the widow of Jackie Robinson, speaking to the crowd from the infield grass following the Canadian and U.S. national anthems. Players from both teams fanned out across the grass behind him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Los Angeles Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts, right, greets Rachel Robinson, wife of Jackie Robinson, before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, April 15, 2022. Baseball's All-Stars gathered on the field before Tuesday night's, July 19, 2022,  game at Dodger Stadium to honor Rachel Robinson on her 100th birthday. 

Los Angeles Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts, right, greets Rachel Robinson, wife of Jackie Robinson, before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, April 15, 2022. Baseball's All-Stars gathered on the field before Tuesday night's, July 19, 2022,  game at Dodger Stadium to honor Rachel Robinson on her 100th birthday.  (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)

"Today's a special day. It's Miss Rachel Robinson's 100th birthday," Betts said. "So on the count of three, I want everybody here to say: 'Happy Birthday, Rachel!'"

Rachel Robinson didn’t travel from her home in Connecticut to the game.

"That tribute is probably the thing I’ll remember the most," Betts said. "It was very special for me to be able to be on the mic and say it."

A video tribute followed on the hexagonal DodgerVision scoreboards in left and right field after the first inning.

MLB ALL-STAR GAME 2022: AL EDGES NL FOR 9TH STRAIGHT VICTORY

This March 4, 1946, file photo shows Jackie Robinson of the Montreal Royals baseball team, in Sanford, Fla. Already at the forefront on the 75th anniversary of breaking baseball’s color barrier, Jackie Robinson’s life, legacy and impact is honored as part of the 2022 baseball All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

This March 4, 1946, file photo shows Jackie Robinson of the Montreal Royals baseball team, in Sanford, Fla. Already at the forefront on the 75th anniversary of breaking baseball’s color barrier, Jackie Robinson’s life, legacy and impact is honored as part of the 2022 baseball All-Star Game in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Bill Chaplis, File)

"It was beautiful," Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner said. "I know she's really special to this game and so is Jackie."

Jackie Robinson broke the major league color barrier in 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers, who moved to Los Angeles after the 1957 season.

Major League Baseball held a discussion of Robinson's life on Monday.

Jackie Robinson died in 1972 at age 53 and his No. 42 was retired throughout the major leagues in 1997. There is a statue honoring the Hall of Famer outside Dodger Stadium.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Actor Denzel Washington speaks during a tribute to Jackie Robinson prior top the MLB All-Star baseball game between the National League and National League, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. 

Actor Denzel Washington speaks during a tribute to Jackie Robinson prior top the MLB All-Star baseball game between the National League and National League, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington wore a No. 42 jersey when he spoke to the crowd during the pregame ceremonies.

"I give Mookie a lot of respect," Turner said. "I know he was probably a little nervous for it, especially following that great speech from Denzel. But he did a great job."